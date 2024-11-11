Kinneff swimming pool built without permission at historic former manse

The owner of a historic Kinneff home has built a swimming pool in the grounds without permission, while an overgrown area at Aberdeen’s Harlaw Academy is poised for transformation.

But we start with plans to repurpose an Aberdeen building.

Victoria Street laser clinic in line for a makeover

The Kirkwood Fyfe laser clinic, which carried out cosmetic and laser eye surgery at 12 Victoria Street in the west end, recently closed as the owner retired.

It was put on the market as having a “range of uses”, with an asking price of about £275,000.

Now, Aberdeen-based Brick Lane Realty has formed plans to turn it into a house.

Blueprints show how ground floor offices and dental rooms would become bedrooms, while a sales area upstairs would become the new kitchen.

Have a snoop about inside the surprisingly spacious building:

Premier Inn’s plans for Aberdeen hotel

On the city’s Ellon Road, Premier Inn bosses are planning to spend £100,500 on some changes.

They want to convert four bedrooms into a new breakfast room and kitchen area.

The same plans have been formed at the chain’s Porlethen hotel too.

Noise concerns as Matalan becomes new gym

Last week, Planning Ahead revealed proposals to transform the old Beach Court Nursing Home on Constitution Street into a block of flats.

That’s not the only major plan taking shape in the area near the seafront.

A few months ago, plans were lodged to turn a long-vacant former Matalan shop into a new gym.

Now, anyone who has been to a gym early in the morning will probably be familiar with the upbeat anthems – usually played at some volume – designed to get the adrenaline (and legs) pumping as perspiring participants go hell for leather in spin classes.

And this has some concerned for people living across from the site.

Council noise experts have been scrutinising the proposals, as they determine whether the plans should be rubber-stamped.

They say the “worst case scenario” when it comes to noise would be where the gym, ladies only/spin area and studio are all in use at the same time.

This could mean the sound levels from the gym will “likely” exceed acceptable levels.

They reckon these elements need to be worked on to make sure the noise doesn’t reach the flats across the road.

The applicants will now need to convince them they can ensure the noise is kept down.

Plan for new homes in field near Alford

Now we take a dander to Donside, where five new homes could be built in a vacant field outside Alford.

Developers reckon these properties could be perfect for anyone planning an escape to the country.

They would be built just off the A97 road at Glenkindie.

Architects say: “The houses would be arranged so that daily living accommodation is south-facing and takes advantage of views and solar gains.

“The sites are set in a picturesque part of Aberdeenshire with good views to the

surrounding landscape.”

Door to the past in Peterhead bank…

There are plans to improve fire safety at the Royal Bank of Scotland building in Peterhead.

The B-listed premises dates back to 1858 when it opened as a Union Bank of Scotland.

Branch bosses are now plotting a range of upgrades at their historic Broad Street premises, following a recent inspection.

They explain that it’s a “legal requirement to ensure fire-resisting doors and escape doors are correctly installed and adequately maintained”.

Safety gurus found that six of the building’s eight doors were “non compliant”.

What are historians’ concerns?

However, plans to replace them have come under fire from council heritage chiefs.

The built heritage department says a particular ground floor corridor door should be improved rather than replaced.

After all, they reckon this particular door dates back to when the bank was built in the 19th century.

The team states: “The interior of a listed building can often make a significant contribution to its perceived architectural merit and historic value.”

Could Ellon shoppers be given an extra hour to get their groceries?

Over on the Western Isles, a row has recently erupted over Tesco opening on Sundays.

While those of us in this part of the country are used to shops being open seven days a week, there are usually some earlier closing times on the “day of rest”.

But now Aldi bosses want to give their customers in Ellon the chance to stock up on some last-minute goods by slightly extending their Sunday opening time.

They want to stay open to 8pm rather than 7pm.

In a letter to Aberdeenshire Council seeking approval for the change, Aldi explains that nearly all of its Scottish stores open later on Sundays – “with the Ellon store being an exception”.

The message adds: “The demand for more flexible opening hours is principally driven by consumer demand and the desire for access, both earlier and later in the day, to fit with modern activity patterns.”

Stables owner wants to build new home after caravan wrecked

Over at Dess, near Aboyne, horse rider Lucy Bailey has lodged plans to build a new house.

The home would be erected just off the old Deeside Road, next to the Khalsbanna Stables riding school which she owns.

Ms Bailey has been working with Riding for the Disabled there since 2005, and can assist more than 20 riders every week.

But she has lived in a caravan on site since 2006, and now wants to upgrade following damage during storms.

Architects say: “Due to recent wind damage, their caravan is no longer fit to live in full time and has necessitated the applicant temporarily living with family nearby.”

Having the new property next to the stables would mean she can “ensure the welfare and safety” of the horses.

Planning papers sent to the council say “recent local thefts and break-ins” have caused some concern.

The house would have four bedrooms, an open plan living room, dining area and kitchen and a spacious lounge.

Kinneff swimming pool built without permission at historic home

The Old Manse in Kinneff, next to the Mearns village’s old parish church, has quite a history.

In 1651, as Cromwell’s army marched north, the Crown Jewels and Honours of

Scotland were hurriedly transported north to Stonehaven’s Dunnottar Castle.

But when it was later besieged, the jewels were smuggled out by the wife of the minister of Kinneff – and hidden in the manse.

They were later shifted to the adjacent kirk where they were buried by the pulpit – and where they remained for nine years before being taken to Edinburgh Castle.

The home which played such a crucial role in this episode of Scottish history remained a manse until 1934, when it became a family house.

Manse was put on market for more than half-a-million

In 2019 The Old Manse was put up for sale, with agents Savills hailing the chance to own such an “attractive and historic house”.

The sales brochure stated: “The gardens at The Old Manse are a delight.

“Behind the house are gravelled seating areas which overlook an expansive area of

lawn.”

It sold for £520,000 in December 2020, and is now owned by John Fotheringham.

Mr Fotheringham has been carrying out a few projects to modernise the five-bedroom property.

Last year, he was given permission for a storage shed to house a biomass boiler to heat The Old Manse.

However, it appears some work was carried out without having the council’s say-so…

Why was Kinneff swimming pool built without permission?

The owner, who is listed as a farmer and director of North Eastern Fuels Ltd and JBF Contracts Ltd on Companies House, is now seeking retrospective planning permission for a swimming pool in the spacious back garden.

He also built a pergola, with a roof, which requires similar consent.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council say the farmer was not aware permission would be required for the Kinneff swimming pool.

Do you think the pool plans should be approved? Let us know in our comments section below

Moves to keep people off the roof at secondary school

At Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don Academy, work is planned to prevent people getting onto the roof…

The council wants to fit an enclosure to the top of the stairwell “to stop or avoid any unauthorised access to the top landing or roof”.

The work will cost £8,000.

Grotty area at Harlaw Academy in line for upgrades

Finally, we look at some changes to another Aberdeen school as education chiefs look to make those most of some space going to waste.

There’s an overgrown patch of wasteland at the rear of Harlaw Academy’s games hall, backing onto Albyn Lane.

They want to make use of it as a new entrance to the B-listed building, which will mean some building work, while also putting a planter there and new bike shelter.

Blueprints show how park benches would be added to the site for pupils.

A metal gate would be added, with a security fob needed for anyone to gain access from the street.

This work at Harlaw Academy comes as council bosses look at ways to enhance various Victorian schools in the city.

Parents, pupils and teachers have been asked their views on how to improve 10 schools, with the goal of “maximum benefit at minimum cost”.

