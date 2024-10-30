Exclusive: Former council co-leader Alex Nicoll QUITS SNP as bus gate fiasco among ‘a lot of mistakes’

Bus gate rebel – and former council co-leader – Alex Nicoll has quit the SNP he used to run in Aberdeen while earnestly sticking the boot into the man who replaced him.

Mr Nicoll has “lost confidence” in current SNP council co-leader Christian Allard after the crunch vote earlier this month, which cemented city centre traffic bans.

But it’s more than just the bus gates and the lack of compromise with struggling city centre traders that has driven him out.

“We are making an awful lot of mistakes,” the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor blasts.

Scoffing when asked to explain what those are, Mr Nicoll replies: “Where to start?”

Alex Nicoll: ‘I can’t have any confidence in Christian Allard’

The once-leader was suspended by his SNP group only hours after he broke rank and refused to vote to make the Aberdeen city centre bus gates permanent.

He claims he was told to attend to the SNP’s usual post-match Teams conference call with only three minutes’ notice.

But given he was voting from the car on his way to a family event – arranged well before the day’s hastily-arranged council summit – he “didn’t get the chance to be present”.

Around the same time, he received a letter telling him he was suspended.

“It is difficult to see how that can be in any way remotely fair,” Mr Nicoll tells us over the bluster of wind as he walks his dog.

“I will raise it with the party but I can’t have confidence in Christian Allard’s leadership any more.”

Press-hungry bus gate rebel Alison Alphonse escapes SNP punishment

Mr Nicoll’s banishment writ was marked “confidential”, yet he says it was shared with fellow bus gate mutineer Alison Alphonse and other group members at the same time.

He claims he also got Ms Alphonse’s “confidential” suspension letter, though we understand her case has already have been considered and she’s back as a fully fledged SNP group member once more.

Bridge of Don’s Ms Alphonse – who two weeks ago called up our newsroom demanding good press for not voting for the bus gates – chirpily refused to comment when asked about her suspension today.

Those who voted her in have been left no further on about where she stands.

Common Sense at last: Nicoll’s quits SNP after bus gate ‘mistake’

Taking a different tack, Mr Nicoll declined to ask for forgiveness – instead deciding to no longer toe the SNP line.

On the phone this afternoon, he told tells us: “I haven’t resigned from the SNP at this point but I have notified the group that I am not accepting the whip.

“That is partly because of the bus gates decision, but another thing is how it was handled by Christian Allard.

“I had made it clear to the group that I saw this as a vote of confidence.

“I am comfortable with my decision, sleep easily at night and will now exercise my Common Sense in taking decisions since I am no longer whipped.

“There are a number of things we have got wrong, obviously one of those being the decision around the bus gates.”

But in conversation with The P&J, it became apparent Mr Nicoll would likely quit the SNP altogether.

As ex-Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil found out when he left party, SNP rules dictate anyone elected under their banner must resign and face a by-election if they jump ship.

“If that’s the case, I won’t be a member of the SNP – it’s that simple,” Mr Nicoll fired back, once the party position was put to him.

“I will be an independent. It doesn’t put me up or down.”

‘What are we doing for the poor Raac homeowners?’

While the campaign against Aberdeen’s city centre bus gates has been the highest profile fire for the SNP and Liberal Democrat administration to fight, it’s not the only source of heat.

Hundreds of people are being uprooted from their homes due to the ongoing Balnagask Raac crisis.

And Mr Nicoll thinks the local authority has let down owners of the former council homes in that part of Torry, as relations between officials and residents continues to worsen.

“The situation is unacceptable. I am also hugely disappointed we have not got any solution for Raac despite the issue being in the public domain for months.

“What are we doing for the poor homeowners to provide any answers to them on what’s happening with their homes?”

What does under-fire Christian Allard say?

That’s a double whammy for council co-leader Christian Allard.

Not only has his handling of the bus gate question been criticised, he’s also one of Balnagask’s councillors.

Only days ago, Mr Allard led Scotland’s council leaders to unanimously agree to campaign the Scottish and UK Governments to set up funding for replacement housing.

At his behest, Cosla leaders agreed any UK Raac fund should help homeowners to cover the cost of making their houses safe – or covering the gap between their outstanding mortgage and what their properties are valued at during a voluntary or compulsory purchase process and their outstanding mortgage.

Today, the Torry and Ferryhill councillor told us: “The SNP group in Aberdeen, in partnership with the Liberal Democrats, is working every day to improve the lives of people across the city and protect them from the impact of Westminster cuts.

“It is unfortunate that Councillor Nicoll has taken this decision.

But I would like to thank him for his service over the years as an SNP councillor and SNP group leader, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

No dinner table awkwardness with Alex Nicoll’s SNP MSP wife Audrey after bus gate stand

While Mr Nicoll “sleeps easily” having walked away from the SNP whip, he’s not letting his exile make for any awkwardness at teatime.

His wife Audrey Nicoll remains the SNP MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

“I have stepped away as I have no confidence in the leadership of the SNP group and over the inappropriate way I was treated,” Mr Nicoll reaffirms.

“But my decisions are not something Audrey has to explain.

“We have different views on some issues… but is that not part of marriage?”

Law graduate Mr Nicoll – praised for his meticulous scrutiny of the council’s legal case for maintaining the bus gates – his now vowed to raise his “unfair” treatment with SNP high heidyins.

A party spokeswoman said: “We have been notified that Councillor Nicoll has intimated his resignation from the Scottish National Party group.”

