‘I feel 34 again’: Ex-Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil upbeat on life after Westminster

Western Isles veteran Angus MacNeil was one of Scotland’s biggest casualties in last week’s dramatic Westminster election as he lost his seat after 19 years.

The exiled former SNP MP, running as an independent, picked up a respectable 10% of the vote as Labour’s Torcuil Crichton swept to victory in the Outer Hebrides.

But Mr MacNeil is taking a stoic view on his defeat – and he’s looking forward to a break after almost two decades representing the islands.

“A lot worse happens to people at sea,” he told the Press and Journal. “There’s nothing worse than MPs feeling sorry for themselves.”

He adds: “They’re cheerful about winning, but inevitably most political careers end with a loss.”

‘Constantly on the go’

Mr MacNeil says the post-election period is a “strange time” when you’re defeated.

The ex-MP was busy at work in Westminster clearing out his office, but will soon have a period of quiet.

“You’re busier when you lose,” he says. “But when you lose an election you win time.”

“It’s been 19 years of constantly something on the go. I feel 34 again, which is the age I was when I was first elected.”

The Western Isles seat is by far the smallest in the UK by population.

But its huge size and disparate geography meant Mr MacNeil – who lives in Barra – found himself constantly travelling to represent constituents.

That kept him away from home much more than a lot of other MPs, even when parliament was in recess.

“There was one year where it was August before I got a full week at home,” he says.

“I just want to stay in Barra this summer. Castlebay is going to be an expedition for me.”

Will Mr MacNeil now retreat from political life, or can we expect to see a comeback bid at the next Holyrood election?

‘I wouldn’t rule anything out’

He told the Press and Journal: “I wouldn’t rule anything out at this stage. I’m still interested in politics.”

The pro-independence veteran admits getting elected on his own would be tough – but is coy on whether he would join Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

“I’ve no idea at the moment,” he says. “Perhaps running as an independent shows you do need a party.”

In his ideal world, the independence movement would be one big, united happy family.

He says: “I’d like them all to get together and work as one.”

Mr MacNeil has been scathing in his criticism of his old party since its defeat, but doesn’t want to gloat about former colleagues being unseated.

“‘I told you so’ is a very hollow thing,” he says.

But he adds: “The cult of Nicola Sturgeon has to end. John Swinney has to put independence first.

“The only point of the SNP is independence. What’s the point of a lifeboat? It’s to save lives.

“What’s the point of an independence party? It’s to get independence. The party doesn’t matter – independence does.”

For many, last week’s Labour victory was a resounding defeat for the SNP’s independence push and leaves hopes of separation dead in the water.

But Mr MacNeil is unconvinced Sir Keir Starmer’s government will be popular for long and wants the SNP to hold an early Holyrood election next year.

An early vote would still be followed by another election in 2026, and could see pro-independence parties heavily defeated.

Mr MacNeil – ever the true believer – takes a more optimistic view.

He says: “The air is pregnant with opportunity if only the SNP was awake to it.”

Whatever happens next, Mr MacNeil has no regrets about being booted out of the SNP for his outspoken criticisms of the party.

“The Scottish Enlightenment didn’t happen because people kept their mouths shut,” he says.