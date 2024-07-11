‘I feel 34 again’: Ex-Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil upbeat on life after Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I feel 34 again’: Ex-Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil upbeat on life after Westminster

“There’s nothing worse than MPs feeling sorry for themselves,” says the exiled SNP veteran as he talks about what comes next after 19 years in parliament.

MP Angus MacNeil.
Former Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil. Image: Shutterstock.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Western Isles veteran Angus MacNeil was one of Scotland’s biggest casualties in last week’s dramatic Westminster election as he lost his seat after 19 years.

The exiled former SNP MP, running as an independent, picked up a respectable 10% of the vote as Labour’s Torcuil Crichton swept to victory in the Outer Hebrides.

But Mr MacNeil is taking a stoic view on his defeat – and he’s looking forward to a break after almost two decades representing the islands.

“A lot worse happens to people at sea,” he told the Press and Journal. “There’s nothing worse than MPs feeling sorry for themselves.”

He adds: “They’re cheerful about winning, but inevitably most political careers end with a loss.”

‘Constantly on the go’

Mr MacNeil says the post-election period is a “strange time” when you’re defeated.

The ex-MP was busy at work in Westminster clearing out his office, but will soon have a period of quiet.

“You’re busier when you lose,” he says. “But when you lose an election you win time.”

“It’s been 19 years of constantly something on the go. I feel 34 again, which is the age I was when I was first elected.”

The Western Isles seat is by far the smallest in the UK by population.

MP Angus MacNeil
Mr MacNeil was an MP for 19 years. Image: UK Parliament.

But its huge size and disparate geography meant Mr MacNeil – who lives in Barra – found himself constantly travelling to represent constituents.

That kept him away from home much more than a lot of other MPs, even when parliament was in recess.

“There was one year where it was August before I got a full week at home,” he says.

“I just want to stay in Barra this summer. Castlebay is going to be an expedition for me.”

Will Mr MacNeil now retreat from political life, or can we expect to see a comeback bid at the next Holyrood election?

‘I wouldn’t rule anything out’

He told the Press and Journal: “I wouldn’t rule anything out at this stage. I’m still interested in politics.”

The pro-independence veteran admits getting elected on his own would be tough – but is coy on whether he would join Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

“I’ve no idea at the moment,” he says. “Perhaps running as an independent shows you do need a party.”

In his ideal world, the independence movement would be one big, united happy family.

He says: “I’d like them all to get together and work as one.”

New Western Isles Labour MP Torcuil Crichton defeated the SNP and Mr MacNeil.

Mr MacNeil has been scathing in his criticism of his old party since its defeat, but doesn’t want to gloat about former colleagues being unseated.

“‘I told you so’ is a very hollow thing,” he says.

But he adds: “The cult of Nicola Sturgeon has to end. John Swinney has to put independence first.

“The only point of the SNP is independence. What’s the point of a lifeboat? It’s to save lives.

“What’s the point of an independence party? It’s to get independence. The party doesn’t matter – independence does.”

For many, last week’s Labour victory was a resounding defeat for the SNP’s independence push and leaves hopes of separation dead in the water.

New Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: Shutterstock.

But Mr MacNeil is unconvinced Sir Keir Starmer’s government will be popular for long and wants the SNP to hold an early Holyrood election next year.

An early vote would still be followed by another election in 2026, and could see pro-independence parties heavily defeated.

Mr MacNeil – ever the true believer – takes a more optimistic view.

He says: “The air is pregnant with opportunity if only the SNP was awake to it.”

Whatever happens next, Mr MacNeil has no regrets about being booted out of the SNP for his outspoken criticisms of the party.

“The Scottish Enlightenment didn’t happen because people kept their mouths shut,” he says.

Conversation