Westhill Holiday Inn beer garden wins licensing fight as lawyer tells council ‘it’s not a local pub’

One neighbour had called for the licence to be refused amid concerns about noise from the 64-seat drinking area.

By Ben Hendry
The beer garden at the Westhill Holiday Inn went before the licensing committee.
The beer garden at the Westhill Holiday Inn went before the licensing committee. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

The £66,000 beer garden at the Holiday Inn in Westhill has been rubber-stamped as lawyers for the hotel giant vowed that it would not disturb anxious neighbours.

The Westhill Drive complex opened up its outdoor area a year ago, but only yesterday sought a permanent licence to keep it there.

Aberdeenshire’s decision-makers had been urged to close it down, however, with one neighbour claiming that noisy guests were already making it difficult for his children to sleep…

The Westhill Holiday Inn has recently spent tens of thousands on improvements.
The Westhill Holiday Inn has recently spent tens of thousands on improvements. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

What were the neighbour’s concerns?

The  64-seat outdoor area is located at the bottom south-east corner of the building, and open between 11am and 10pm.

Atholl Donaldson, who lives nearby, said his children had been “trying to sleep through existing noise levels for many years”.

The hotel is in a residential area. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

Claiming to represent the views of “all the residents on Westhill Road”, he pleaded for the licensing board to deny it further permission.

So why was the Westhill Holiday Inn beer garden approved?

The objector did not attend the meeting on Wednesday, giving veteran licensing lawyer Archie MacIver free rein to torpedo his claims.

Mr MacIver argued that the hotel had received no noise complaints from anyone living nearby.

Archie MacIver represented Caley Bar owner Carl Hansen at the licensing meeting.
Archie MacIver represented the Holiday Inn at the licensing meeting.

He added: “The hotel has its own residents, with sometimes up to 150 people staying there.

“The last thing they want to do is disturb their own guests staying overnight.”

Mr MacIver continued: “The bar is not a particularly busy public bar… It’s not a local pub.”

Why did council grant the licence?

Liberal Democrat council Jeff Goodhall conceded there were “not a lot of houses about there”, adding: “I’m quite happy with the answers Mr MacIver gave.”

The board unanimously approved the licence for the Westhill Holiday Inn beer garden.

The Glentanar Brasserie and Bar’s new beer garden. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, those at the meeting agreed that information would be supplied to neighbours on how to complain about noise – should they feel it is an issue.

Conversation