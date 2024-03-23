Westhill chef took late dad’s ‘follow your dreams’ advice and started his own healthy food prep business

Some of the last few interactions between Tim Yeomans and his father John involved plentiful words of encouragement.

In February 2023, John died following a short battle with cancer at the age of 80. He was a devoted and much-loved husband, dad and grandad.

And while Tim has always strived to make his family proud, this has been the case more so than ever in the past 12 months.

“Before he sadly died, he encouraged me to follow my dreams and set up a business to pursue my passion,” says Tim, from Westhill.

A keen runner and chef that enjoys cooking with well-sourced and good-quality whole foods as he feels it “positively impacts” his life, the 44-year-old did just that in May 2023.

‘I want to help others live healthier with delicious food,’ says Tim as he shares inspiration behind menus

The business in question is known as Nourished and Refuelled.

It is a healthy food prep company with a mission to help people eat well, eat wise and eat nutritious food.

Tim added: “My aim is to educate, demonstrate and provide people with nutritious and gut healthy food and recipe ideas – through my social media platforms and providing a nutritious meal prep business.

“I want to help others live a healthier life with delicious food.”

Based entirely from Tim’s kitchen in Westhill, he creates a wide variety of dishes inspired by seasonal veg, nutrition, wellness-inspired cookbooks, and food markets.

They include breakfast bowls, buddha bowls, soups, hotpots, hummus, and nutritious energy bars and balls.

The dishes feature on weekly menus that customers can order from online via the Nourished and Refuelled Facebook page.

“I have carefully developed all my dishes to help customers maintain good gut and immune health,” says Tim.

“None of my food contains seeds, oils or any ultra processed foods.

“Being dairy intolerant myself, I like to keep all my food as allergy-friendly as possible. It is nearly always vegan and gluten-free, too.”

Dish options include:

Gluten-free turmeric and ginger granola

Omega seed mix

Dried spiced chickpeas

Spring buddha bowl

Hummus and gluten-free seeded crackers

Chocolate and coconut goji bites

He went on to say: “Prices of my food range from £4.50 for breakfast dishes to £8.50 for bespoke buddha bowls.

“I have put together a few different food packages for customers, which start from £25 and include a nourishing bag, evening refuel bag and an energy boost bag.”

Tim preps for orders on Mondays and delivers (in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire) on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

What else does Nourished and Refuelled offer?

Nourished and Refuelled has another side to it – event catering. And it just so happens that Tim has a background in the industry spanning more than 14 years.

He also worked at Buchanan Bistro in Banchory for around eight years.

The 44-year-old says this experience was “invaluable” to him as he was taught about working with whole foods and coming up with nutritious food that was packed with flavour by Val and Calum Buchanan.

Now, Tim hosts regular bistro nights at Green Pastures Café in Westhill and Bennachie Leisure Centre, using local produce (where possible) in his dishes.

Previous suppliers have included Peterhead Fish Company, Taste of the Wild and Refillosophy.

The business has also catered for a yoga retreat at Fittie Hall – run by Debbie Thornton, who owns Seabiscuit Sauna at Aberdeen beach – 24-hour Royal Deeside running event Saltire 24, and a yoga brunch.

In terms of the latter, the first was “a great success” with Tim providing participants with a smoothie, granola, coconut yoghurt and fresh fruit followed by a tortilla filled with hummus, spinach, grated carrot and sunflower seeds.

He has also recently collaborated with health coach and registered nutritionist Vanessa Stead, supplying new clients with a welcome bag of nutritious food to start their journey to better wellness with Vanessa. From then on, they will receive 10% off his products.

Tim said: “I carefully put together menus that I know will allow diners to get something a little different and become a talking point.

“I also regularly cater for business lunches, and can supply offices or other venues.

“And I’m always happy to do private catering for customers at home, whether it is a small family gathering or a birthday party.”

We could see Westhill food prep firm and caterer open commercial kitchen unit…

“I now have a regular customer base who order every week to allow them to have a nutritious diet without having to cook all the time themselves,” adds Tim.

“My hope for the next year is to keep expanding my customer base, mostly through word of mouth.

“I would also like to connect more with the health and wellness community and sporting events to be able to cater for these kinds of events as I feel that my business perfectly complements them.”

Tim also hopes to take on a commercial kitchen unit as Nourished and Refuelled continues to grow.

For more information and orders, call 07748 967722 or email nourishedandrefuelled@gmail.com. Some Nourished and Refuelled dishes are available at Refillosophy, located on Albyn Road in Aberdeen.

You may also like: