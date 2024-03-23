Westhill chef took late dad’s ‘follow your dreams’ advice and started his own healthy food prep business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westhill chef took late dad’s ‘follow your dreams’ advice and started his own healthy food prep business

Tim Yeomans' business, Nourished and Refuelled, has been running since May 2023 and also caters for events.

Tim Yeomans started his company Nourished and Refuelled last year. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Some of the last few interactions between Tim Yeomans and his father John involved plentiful words of encouragement.

In February 2023, John died following a short battle with cancer at the age of 80. He was a devoted and much-loved husband, dad and grandad.

And while Tim has always strived to make his family proud, this has been the case more so than ever in the past 12 months.

“Before he sadly died, he encouraged me to follow my dreams and set up a business to pursue my passion,” says Tim, from Westhill.

Tim prepares all Nourished and Refuelled dishes in his Westhill home.

A keen runner and chef that enjoys cooking with well-sourced and good-quality whole foods as he feels it “positively impacts” his life, the 44-year-old did just that in May 2023.

‘I want to help others live healthier with delicious food,’ says Tim as he shares inspiration behind menus

The business in question is known as Nourished and Refuelled.

It is a healthy food prep company with a mission to help people eat well, eat wise and eat nutritious food.

Tim added: “My aim is to educate, demonstrate and provide people with nutritious and gut healthy food and recipe ideas – through my social media platforms and providing a nutritious meal prep business.

Hummus is among the options for customers.

“I want to help others live a healthier life with delicious food.”

Based entirely from Tim’s kitchen in Westhill, he creates a wide variety of dishes inspired by seasonal veg, nutrition, wellness-inspired cookbooks, and food markets.

They include breakfast bowls, buddha bowls, soups, hotpots, hummus, and nutritious energy bars and balls.

The dishes feature on weekly menus that customers can order from online via the Nourished and Refuelled Facebook page.

“I have carefully developed all my dishes to help customers maintain good gut and immune health,” says Tim.

Tim uses seasonal fruit and vegetables.
A granola bowl.

“None of my food contains seeds, oils or any ultra processed foods.

“Being dairy intolerant myself, I like to keep all my food as allergy-friendly as possible. It is nearly always vegan and gluten-free, too.”

Dish options include:

  • Gluten-free turmeric and ginger granola
  • Omega seed mix
  • Dried spiced chickpeas
  • Spring buddha bowl
  • Hummus and gluten-free seeded crackers
  • Chocolate and coconut goji bites
The chocolate and coconut goji bites.

He went on to say: “Prices of my food range from £4.50 for breakfast dishes to £8.50 for bespoke buddha bowls.

“I have put together a few different food packages for customers, which start from £25 and include a nourishing bag, evening refuel bag and an energy boost bag.”

Tim preps for orders on Mondays and delivers (in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire) on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

What else does Nourished and Refuelled offer?

Nourished and Refuelled has another side to it – event catering. And it just so happens that Tim has a background in the industry spanning more than 14 years.

He also worked at Buchanan Bistro in Banchory for around eight years.

The 44-year-old says this experience was “invaluable” to him as he was taught about working with whole foods and coming up with nutritious food that was packed with flavour by Val and Calum Buchanan.

Now, Tim hosts regular bistro nights at Green Pastures Café in Westhill and Bennachie Leisure Centre, using local produce (where possible) in his dishes.

Previous suppliers have included Peterhead Fish Company, Taste of the Wild and Refillosophy.

Tim uses fruit and veg from Refillosophy on occasion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The business has also catered for a yoga retreat at Fittie Hall – run by Debbie Thornton, who owns Seabiscuit Sauna at Aberdeen beach – 24-hour Royal Deeside running event Saltire 24, and a yoga brunch.

In terms of the latter, the first was “a great success” with Tim providing participants with a smoothie, granola, coconut yoghurt and fresh fruit followed by a tortilla filled with hummus, spinach, grated carrot and sunflower seeds.

He has also recently collaborated with health coach and registered nutritionist Vanessa Stead, supplying new clients with a welcome bag of nutritious food to start their journey to better wellness with Vanessa. From then on, they will receive 10% off his products.

The business owner has big plans for Nourished and Refuelled over the next year.

Tim said: “I carefully put together menus that I know will allow diners to get something a little different and become a talking point.

“I also regularly cater for business lunches, and can supply offices or other venues.

“And I’m always happy to do private catering for customers at home, whether it is a small family gathering or a birthday party.”

We could see Westhill food prep firm and caterer open commercial kitchen unit…

“I now have a regular customer base who order every week to allow them to have a nutritious diet without having to cook all the time themselves,” adds Tim.

“My hope for the next year is to keep expanding my customer base, mostly through word of mouth.

A selection of the business’ freshly-prepared meals.

“I would also like to connect more with the health and wellness community and sporting events to be able to cater for these kinds of events as I feel that my business perfectly complements them.”

A spring buddha bowl.

Tim also hopes to take on a commercial kitchen unit as Nourished and Refuelled continues to grow.

For more information and orders, call 07748 967722 or email nourishedandrefuelled@gmail.com. Some Nourished and Refuelled dishes are available at Refillosophy, located on Albyn Road in Aberdeen.

