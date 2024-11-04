Aberdeen ring star Gregor McPherson creates FOUR Scottish champions just months after opening Bodbox boxing club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen ring star Gregor McPherson creates FOUR Scottish champions just months after opening Bodbox boxing club

Ring star McPherson's Bodbox Aberdeen club secured four Scottish gold medals and a silver at the recent Boxing Alliance Scotland tournament.

By Sean Wallace
Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez 60-54 in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez 60-54 in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Undefeated Aberdeen ring star Gregor McPherson has created four Scottish champions just six months after opening his new amateur boxing club.

One of the hottest rising stars in Scottish professional boxing, 20-year-old McPherson set up the Bodbox Aberdeen amateur boxing club earlier this year.

Success has been delivered quickly with four golds and a silver secured at the recent Boxing Alliance Scotland Novice Championships in Dundee.

Topping the podium with gold medal glory were Charlie Macdonald (54kg), Liam Mckenzie (67), Youen Tunnah (80+ kg) and Adam Lamb (57kg).

Kodi Mathieson (63kg) secured silver.

McPherson, who boasts a flawless pro record of six wins from six pro bouts, hopes it is the first of many title wins for Bodbox Aberdeen.

Liam Mckenzie (centre) wins Scottish title. Image supplied by Gregor McPherson

He said: “We only opened the boxing club six months ago so for them to get medals is a really big achievement for the boxers.

“I’m very proud of them and the medal success is a reward for all their hard work.

“We can coach them, but it is up to them to turn up and put in the hard work.

“The medal winners were not only coming every week, but also came to extra sessions.

“They need to pat themselves on the back.”

Bodbox Aberdeen boxer Youen Tunnah (centre) wins Scottish title. Image supplied by Gregor McPherson.

Success an inspiration to other rising Bodbox stars

McPherson formed the boxing club with father Tom, who is also his trainer.

The aim of Bodbox Aberdeen, based in the city’s Bridge of Don, is to keep kids off the street and also build future champions.

McPherson said: “The other boxers at the club have now seen what these medal winners have achieved with a couple of months training.

“That should spur them on as well, as it shows what can be done with hard work.

“Hopefully this is the first of many more medals for the club.”

Bodbox Aberdeen boxer Charlie Macdonald (centre) wins Scottish title. Image supplied by Gregor McPherson.

‘They know what it is like to win now and they love the feeling’

McPherson was a three-time Scottish champion at amateur level before turning professional as a teenager.

In May this year, he extended his 100% pro record with a 60-54 points victory against Mexican Christian Lopez Flores at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

Bodbox Aberdeen boxer Adam Lamb (left) wins Scottish title. Picture supplied by Gregor McPherson.

He said: “The boxers that entered the competition will have been given an extra push to go on and win even more.

“They know what it is like to win now and they love the feeling.

“It was great to see them back in the gym the next day training again.

“They are showing that dedication we are looking for.

“I have been in that position of winning a Scottish title before.

“I said to them if they want to feel that again they will have to go straight back into the gym. They did that.

“I won three national titles.

“As they know that I have done this before it is easy to get the message across to them.

“We have around 20 carded fighters and just want their full attention and hard work, which they are giving.”

Bodbox Aberdeen’s Kodi Mathieson (left) wins Scottish silver. Image supplied by Gregor McPherson.

Training camp for comeback fight

McPherson had been due to fight in Glasgow on September 21 but was ruled out of the bout after suffering a collapsed lung for the second time in a year.

The 20-year-old underwent emergency surgery.

In October last year, McPherson collapsed lung which medics thought may have been caused by a cough.

This time McPherson suffered the injury to a different lung.

Gregor McPherson in the corner as Bodbox Aberdeen secure Scottish title glory. Supplied by Gregor McPherson

Now fully recovered, he is set for a comeback fight at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 30.

He will box the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s Celtic super-welterweight title defence against Fraser Wilkinson.

McPherson said: “The training camp is going really well and I’m getting stronger every week.”

Conversation