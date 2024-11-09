INSIDE luxury new Union Street flats amid high hopes more upper levels can be reinvented

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
INSIDE luxury new Union Street flats amid high hopes more upper levels can be reinvented

Developers Cater Group reveal how they've turned the previously grotty and desolate upper floors of 173 Union Street into plush but affordable pads - with more planned to come in the months ahead.

Cater Group operations manager photographed outside their Union Street flats above the Santander bank.
Cater Group operations manager, Mark Anderson. says this is one of many projects aimed at breathing new life into Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

“It’s brand new, quite luxurious – and on top of it all, affordable,” Mark Anderson smiles as we weave our way up the stairs at 173 Union Street.

Just a year ago, the prominent building in Aberdeen city centre had been “more or less falling apart” – having lain desolate and in need of urgent repairs for decades.

It took Mark and fellow Cater Group masterminds, father and daughter Steve and Vivien Choi, months to strip the grotty upper floors above the Santander bank.

This is how the property above Santander used to look inside. Image: Fitzgerald and Associates Date; Unknown

There are now no signs of the rotten ledges, the crumbling walls and the mess left by pigeons, which would often sneak their way in through the window cracks.

Instead, these have been replaced by polished marble kitchen tops, dark-oak furniture and a fresh coat of white paint.

And the developers hope this transformation could be a major step forward in efforts to breathe new life into Union Street, getting more people living in the city centre.

How dilapidated Union Street offices came to be luxury new flats

The paint in the recently renovated foyer of the newly named Union Residence has barely dried out as I’m taken on a tour of the listed building.

The stairway in the listed building has been all spruced up now. Fitzgerald and Associates Date; Unknown

I’m led into a spacious one-bed flat facing the city’s main thoroughfare.

This is one of six luxury flats – four of which are two-bed – that Cater Group has recently created as part of their plans to bring derelict spots across Aberdeen back into use.

The firm purchased the property back in 2019, however, the project remained in limbo for years due to issues with planning permissions.

It wasn’t until Steve got involved as a property manager in 2022 that the scheme took off and there was once again a glimpse of hope for the dilapidated upper floors.

There are two one-bed and four two-bed flats in the Union Residence. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The living room at one of the new Union Street flats.
The tastefully decorated living room in the first floor flat, facing the Granite Mile. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The 49-year-old instantly saw the huge potential of the building, and was determined to help turn the company’s vision into a reality.

“It’s been a long-time coming,” Steve tells me as he shows me around the bright plush pad, just three weeks on from the work finishing.

“There have been loads of challenges – including bringing the building up to scratch as there were a lot of structural issues and damage that needed to be addressed.

“If you had seen it on day one, you could have never imagined this could actually be achieved – but here it is brought back to life from the ashes.

“And when we get people in, that would be another milestone.”

The bathroom at one of the new Union Street flats.
Developers strove to create something really high-end at a low price. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘We have an opportunity to breathe life into Union Street – let’s take it’

The trio have high hopes they are setting an example others could follow in revitalising vacant space on the Granite Mile.

Our Union Street has long pushed for more developers to take a leap of faith and invest in bringing disused upper floors back to life.

And an independent expert was recently drafted in to carry out some research on how exactly each could be transformed.

Mark Anderson pictured at one of the new Union Street flats.
Operations manager Mark Anderson in one of the apartments, which are already ready to move-in. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mark, operations manager at Cater Group, takes a glance out of the window and reflects on Union Street’s glory days.

“This used to be the heartbeat of the city, and it’s been a shame to see it getting worse and worse in recent years,” he says.

“But there is now a resurgence in Union Street, there is loads of development here and we want to be part of that to help get the city back to what it used to be.”

There is plenty of storage space in every flat – the dream of every woman. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Drive to make Union Street affordable for all people

Mark reckons the solution to the high street problem lays in turning the empty upper floors into high-end – but affordable enough – flats.

In fact, they are adamant these flats aren’t up for sale. They want to make sure plenty of people could afford to live in one of these tasteful new properties.

They are already on the market, with rents of £800 per month for a one-bed and £1,250 for two-bedroom apartments.

This will include access to an on-site gym once it’s completed by next May, parking and superfast broadband.

An open-plan kitchen and living room in one of the two-bed flats. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The bedroom in the top-floor apartment. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mark adds: “We are not doing this for the money. We are doing it to bring people back into the city centre, so making them high-end but affordable was crucial for us.

“If all of the units above the shops are converted into flats, that will obviously increase footfall onto Union Street and then subsequently into the businesses here.”

What’s next for the group trying to revitalise abandoned city spots?

And the flats at 173 Union Street are not the group’s final spot.

Next door, they are working on 15 flats for Hillcrest Homes at 181 Union Street. These are due to be completed by May next year.

Nearby, there are plans for eight-flat complexes at Crown Street and Bon-Accord Street.

Mark Anderson and assistant property manager Vivien Choi pictured at one of the new Union Street flats.
Mark Anderson and assistant property manager Vivien Choi in the top-floor apartment. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

And that’s just in the city centre. Across Aberdeen, they have lots of other projects at various stages.

“The list is long,” Mark and Steve chuckle.

“And we are constantly looking for other properties and development opportunities.

“Our city has been through a lot and it’s certainly in need of a facelift, but we’ve got a chance to turn that tide and make it into something good again.

“And we can do it. The key is time, patience and perseverance.”

