Aberdeen taxi struggle leaves Game of Thrones strongman needing help with a lift

Hafthor Bjornsson was forced to send out a desperate plea when he couldn't catch a cab.

'The Mountain' issued a plea for help over the weekend.
By Graham Fleming

There’s not much that Icelandic strongman Hafthor Bjornsson – aka “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones – can’t lift.

But when it came time for the towering giant to get a lift himself, things weren’t quite so easy.

Especially when you’re trying to hail a taxi after a night out in Aberdeen, as Thor discovered the hard way over the weekend.

A large queue forms on Saturday night in Aberdeen. Image: DC ThomsonThe 35-year-old was forced to send out a desperate plea for help after he was left stranded in the Granite City.

Taking to Instagram and his 4.3 million followers, in the wee hours of Saturday the morning he cried: “How do people order a cab in Aberdeen?

“I need one at 4.45am but the cab service company says no car is available at this time.

“If you live here and know of any other ways to get a cab then please DM me.”

He also mentioned that there was no Uber available, so we’ll leave a link here to keep him updated on the status of the ride-hailing giant in Aberdeen.

Thor Bjornsson hits huge deadlift at Rogue Invitational

The Mountain actor was in the north-east to compete in The Rogue Invitational over the weekend.

Speaking to The Press and Journal of the strength competition on Friday, he said he was “pretty close” to breaking a world record after a colossal deadlift.

Icelandic strongman Hafthor Bjornsson (Thor) celebrates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Thor pulled 458kg (1,010lbs) from the floor with relative comfort, beating the 442kg lifted by Canada’s reigning Rogue Invitational champion Mitchell Hooper and 431kg from New Zealand’s Matthew Ragg.

Invergordon’s World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman and his brother Luke pulled 397kg and 381kg, respectively.

