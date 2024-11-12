New Tillydrone school delayed AGAIN as ‘exasperated’ parents left in limbo

Tillydrone parents are “exasperated” with the lack of updates on the new Riverbank School after it missed its scheduled summer opening date.

Work on the replacement facility initially started back in December 2021 after it was delayed by the pandemic.

But everything was paused in August 2022 after the total cost increased to £36.2 million – nearly £10 million more than originally thought.

Construction eventually restarted last year after a retendering process aimed at cutting rising costs.

Despite the temporary pause, Aberdeen City Council was confident the new school would be open in summer 2024.

But, we are now halfway through November and workers are still on site.

So what is going on?

‘Good progress’ on Tillydrone School – but when will it open?

Tillydrone councillor Ross Grant says the community is “exasperated with near total lack of transparency” over the project.

He noted that some parents were concerned that yet another set of P7 leavers would be denied the chance to benefit from the new school.

The Labour member revealed he had long suspected construction would face delays and believes the local authority had known there would be hurdles along the way.

However, a recent report suggested “good progress” had been made on the site but poor weather had caused some problems.

It also stated that the updated completion date is expected to be late winter, meaning the school could now open by February.

A spokeswoman for the local authority suggested their initial timeline has also been affected by unexpected issues with water supply to the building.

Contractors are working hard to prevent any further delays and council officers are keeping a close eye on the school’s progress.

Pupils ‘can’t afford further delays’

Mr Grant noted that the building was originally scheduled to open last summer but says both Tillydrone and St Peters RC children “can’t afford further delays”.

He has reached out to council officials in a bid to get some answers on the proposed timescale for the project.

The councillor said: “The completion of the new school is now 15 months late and it will be at least 18 months delayed by the time we work through winter 2024.

“Parents whose P7 children are becoming increasingly anxious that they will never have the opportunity of learning in brand new school facilities.

“I know from experience the disappointment that my eldest child felt when we had to tell him that the project was delayed.”

Mr Grant added: “Anyone in the area can obviously see that the project looks still to be a fair way away from completion.

“We are not showing the parents, staff and pupils of Riverbank Primary School a suitable level of respect if we continue to be unwilling to be more open and transparent with them around the current position of the project and what the timescales will be.

“We should be doing them a courtesy of providing them with a clearer plan on when the project is set to be completed.”

What does the council have to say?

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council confirmed the contractor is still targeting late winter for completion of the construction works.

She added: “A potential issue to the programme recently advised by the contractor regarded the new water supply connection from Scottish Water.

“The council will continue to monitor the works and will liaise with the contractor to ensure clear information on the completion date can be provided.

“Officers will also continue to closely liaise with the school and local community regarding the decant of the existing school to the new premises in due course.”

Read more