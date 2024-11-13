Garioch Rugby Club plans to replace dilapidated Inverurie hut with huge new centre approved

Garioch Rugby Club has been given the go-ahead to build a much-needed new pavilion to meet rising demand and an ever increasing membership.

The group will build the sports and community centre at Kellands Park in Inverurie on ground currently used as a skate park.

Ramps there will be removed but the rugby club will replace them and create an official skate park elsewhere to make up for it.

Club president Peter Grant said there was “sufficient demand” for a new facility, given it has more than 20 teams and a huge 850 members.

The club currently operates from the park pavilion but it has been deemed to be “in a poor state of repair”.

Mr Grant added it is “just too small”.

The proposal proved to be hugely popular, with 148 letters of support submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

What will the new venue look like?

The new sports centre will have changing rooms, community space, a first aid room and a games hall.

However, it will not impact the rugby, football or cricket pitches found in the park.

The club will keep its existing pavilion and upgrade it by creating a fitness studio, treatment room, and an enhanced strength and conditioning suite.

It is hoped that the two buildings would provide a “full suite” of community facilities once work has been completed.

However, the club won’t be able to do anything until it takes ownership of the site.

This will only be possible through a community asset transfer, and the rugby club has already submitted an application for this.

Garioch clubs and cinema could make use of sports centre

The planning application for the new state-of-the-art sports venue recently went before the Garioch area committee.

“It’s more than just a sporting facility, it’s a community facility, one where we look to bring people together which is an ethos of what rugby is all about,” Mr Grant told them.

While it was putting its plans together, the club reached out to various groups in the area including bridge and camera clubs, as well as the community cinema.

On Friday nights, it welcomes residents of the nearby St James’s Court assisted living facility.

The club president explained: “We invite them in and provide pizza afterwards, that has been absolutely transformational for some of the adults there.

“That’s why we do what we do…and that’s what we want to develop and grow.”

Mr Grant also revealed that the indoor training centre had been specifically designed to ensure cricket clubs can use it in the winter.

But, other sport clubs will be able to use it too – from basketball to table tennis and triathlon.

What did councillors have to say about Garioch Rugby Club’s Inverurie park plan?

Committee chairwoman Marion Ewenson gave the plan her support as she believed it would encourage more members to join from across the region.

“The work that goes on and the development of Garioch rugby in recent years has been quite something and you can tell by the numbers using it,” she said.

“The current facility is not very encouraging and is badly needing upgraded.”

The Inverurie councillor also welcomed the opportunity to “do something better” with a new skate park.

Fellow member Dominic Lonchay praised the new building as he said it would replace the existing “eyesore” pavilion.

The committee went on to unanimously approve the application.

