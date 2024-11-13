Garioch Rugby Club plans to replace dilapidated Inverurie hut with huge new centre approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Garioch Rugby Club plans to replace dilapidated Inverurie hut with huge new centre approved

Club president Peter Grant said the building was needed as its current pavilion is "just too small".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the new Garioch Rugby Club building. Image: McWIlliam Lippe Architects


Garioch Rugby Club has been given the go-ahead to build a much-needed new pavilion to meet rising demand and an ever increasing membership.

The group will build the sports and community centre at Kellands Park in Inverurie on ground currently used as a skate park.

Ramps there will be removed but the rugby club will replace them and create an official skate park elsewhere to make up for it.

Club president Peter Grant said there was “sufficient demand” for a new facility, given it has more than 20 teams and a huge 850 members.

Garioch Rugby Club’s existing pavilion and the skate park site. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The club currently operates from the park pavilion but it has been deemed to be “in a poor state of repair”.

Mr Grant added it is “just too small”.

The proposal proved to be hugely popular, with 148 letters of support submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

What will the new venue look like?

The new sports centre will have changing rooms, community space, a first aid room and a games hall.

The new sports facility will have a terrace for spectators to take in all the action. Image: McWIlliam Lippe Architects

However, it will not impact the rugby, football or cricket pitches found in the park.

The club will keep its existing pavilion and upgrade it by creating a fitness studio, treatment room, and an enhanced strength and conditioning suite.

It is hoped that the two buildings would provide a “full suite” of community facilities once work has been completed.

Garioch Rugby Club currently operates from the Kellands Park pavilion. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

However, the club won’t be able to do anything until it takes ownership of the site.

This will only be possible through a community asset transfer, and the rugby club has already submitted an application for this.

Garioch clubs and cinema could make use of sports centre

The planning application for the new state-of-the-art sports venue recently went before the Garioch area committee.

“It’s more than just a sporting facility, it’s a community facility, one where we look to bring people together which is an ethos of what rugby is all about,” Mr Grant told them.

While it was putting its plans together, the club reached out to various groups in the area including bridge and camera clubs, as well as the community cinema.

The new hall will be suitable for various sports. Image: McWIlliam Lippe Architects

On Friday nights, it welcomes residents of the nearby St James’s Court assisted living facility.

The club president explained: “We invite them in and provide pizza afterwards, that has been absolutely transformational for some of the adults there.

“That’s why we do what we do…and that’s what we want to develop and grow.”

Mr Grant also revealed that the indoor training centre had been specifically designed to ensure cricket clubs can use it in the winter.

But, other sport clubs will be able to use it too – from basketball to table tennis and triathlon.

What did councillors have to say about Garioch Rugby Club’s Inverurie park plan?

Committee chairwoman Marion Ewenson gave the plan her support as she believed it would encourage more members to join from across the region.

“The work that goes on and the development of Garioch rugby in recent years has been quite something and you can tell by the numbers using it,” she said.

“The current facility is not very encouraging and is badly needing upgraded.”

The Kellands Park pavilion can be seen from the rugby pitch. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The Inverurie councillor also welcomed the opportunity to “do something better” with a new skate park.

Fellow member Dominic Lonchay praised the new building as he said it would replace the existing “eyesore” pavilion.

The committee went on to unanimously approve the application.

