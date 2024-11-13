Psychotic Stanley brings brooding menace to HMT production of A Streetcar Named Desire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Psychotic Stanley brings brooding menace to HMT production of A Streetcar Named Desire

The legendary play is in Aberdeen this week.

The production of A Streetcar Named Desire enthralled the Aberdeen audience.
The production of A Streetcar Named Desire enthralled the Aberdeen audience. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
By Ben Hendry

The sound of a solitary saxophone drifts across the murmur of the audience as we take our seats at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre.

It’s a gentle introduction to the world of jazz, liquor, broken dreams and down-and-outs in the French Quarter of New Orleans as A Streetcar Named Desire takes to the stage here this week.

The acclaimed Tennesse Williams production is almost 80 years old, but has lost none of its potency.

It became an equally acclaimed movie in the 1950s, with Marlon Brando’s iconic “Stella!” yell still echoing through cinema history.

Without giving too much away to anyone uninitiated, the plot concerns the plight of dissolute southern belle Blanche Dubois coming to stay with her sister in the grotty neighbourhood after falling on hard times.

Blanche soon identifies that Stella’s partner Stanley is an abusive brute, and pleads with her sister to escape his muscular clutches.

Who plays infamous Stanley Kowalski?

Filling Brando’s shoes as boorish Stanley Kowalski is about as tough a challenge as it can get for any actor.

But when A Streetcar Named Desire pulled into HMT last night, for the first of three Aberdeen shows, actor Matthew Trevannion commanded the role.

Stanley and Blanche. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

There was a palpable change in the mood, a sense of dread spreading across the hall, whenever he stepped foot onto the stage – especially when he erupted into explosive fits of unprompted shouting.

A Streetcar Named Desire show grips Aberdeen audience

The closest thing I can liken his performance to is that of Steven Graham in 2006 film This is England.

This is a character capable of creating unease any time he walks into a room, with an ever-present threat of violence.

As Blanche DuBois, Kirsty Stuart shines too, going through hell as her facade as a prim and proper southern belle crumbles at the cruel hands of Stanley – leading to a heartbreaking finale.

Blanche comes with a lot of baggage… Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The scenes between Stuart and Trevannion crackle with tension.

And The Pitlochry Festival Theatre crew has done an amazing job of the staging, perfectly capturing the shabby charm of the area with a simple but impressive set.

One particular inspired moment has Stanley emerging in silhouette form, surrounded by smoke. It’s a visual treat and one of the highlights of the show.

There are some amazing moments in the show. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

‘Simmering start reaches climactic boiling point’

I should admit that I’ve never seen the iconic film I mentioned earlier, and an episode of The Simpsons called A Streetcar Named Marge was the first thing that came to mind when I heard the show was coming to Aberdeen.

But having read our sister paper in Dundee describe this version as “one of the essential plays of the year”, I decided it was time to educate myself – and entered with high expectations.

Kirsty Stuart as Blanche. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Do you plan to see A Streetcar Named Desire in Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below

This no frills production may feel like it takes its time to get going, with an unusually long one-hour and 25 minutes first half… But it all pays off in the end.

The slowly simmering first half leads to a tense, sometimes harrowing second half, as the drama reaches a boiling point.

As I left, I could see why the play is such a classic. And there was no better introduction to it than this stunning production.

You can buy tickets on the Aberdeen Performing Arts website. 

