Union Terrace turning ban still there more than a month after vote to scrap it – as MORE Aberdeen roads close

Perplexed city centre motorists are still banned from turning right off Aberdeen’s Union Terrace – more than a month after a vote to scrap the controversial rule.

It was a sole compromise offered by the SNP and Lib Dems running Aberdeen City Council as thousands called for far greater change to traffic bans across the city centre.

Thousands signed a petition calling for Common Sense over the bus gates “strangling” the central stretch of Union Street.

But the Union Terrace prohibition was all that was binned.

Yet more change has arrived in Aberdeen city centre since then.

The Christmas Village means Upperkirkgate and Broad Street are closed.

And the prolonged Union Terrace right turn ban is causing drivers even greater mental gymnastics as they try to get around without receiving a fine.

The problem was exacerbated on Sunday when Denburn Road, which is the main north/south route underneath the bus gated city centre, was closed for inspections to Union Bridge too.

So why is the right turn ban STILL there on Union Terrace?

The Press and Journal can reveal legal pondering is delaying the will of elected councillors, who finally vote for very limited change after months of public protest.

Business lobbyists, small traders and everyday Aberdonians had asked for six changes.

But the scrapping the Union Terrace right turn ban was the only win for the campaign.

After hours of fierce and legally-fraught debate, the SNP and Lib Dems voted to keep the city centre as it was otherwise.

That crunch vote, which also ended in the former SNP group leader Alex Nicoll resigning the whip in protest, was on October 11.

Now on November 18, the prohibition signs are still up and the “left only” arrows are still painted on the road.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman told us: “Due process is being undertaken to implement the council instruction and the measures will be removed as soon as possible.”

‘This needs changed as soon as possible’

But for George Street and Harbour councillor Sandra Macdonald, it’s dragging on.

The Labour member told us: “This decision was made more than a month ago.

“There’s still a legal process but that is taking more time than I and others would like to see.

“This decision was made by councillors and it should now be fully implemented just as soon as that can happen.”

‘All I want for Christmas is U-turn to actually happen’

City officials have told Mrs Macdonald that the process of undoing the controversial experimental traffic regulation order (Etro) which allowed the city centre changes before proper public consultation is behind the hold up.

But any further delay might land those responsible on her own personal naughty list.

Do you think the right turn ban should already be gone? Let us know in our comments section below

“They hope it will be changed before Christmas… it jolly well better be!” she added.

“That would make a lot of sense. The city centre is certainly busier due to the time of year.

“It’s good to see more city centre footfall and people coming to do their shopping.

“But anything that makes it easier for people, all the better, as it is a challenge to work out how to get where you are going in the city centre just now.”

