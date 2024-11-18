Union Terrace turning ban still there more than a month after vote to scrap it – as MORE Aberdeen roads close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Terrace turning ban still there more than a month after vote to scrap it – as MORE Aberdeen roads close

The ban on turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct was abolished more than a month ago - so why are signs still there?

By Alastair Gossip
The Union Terrace right turn ban is an increasing source of frustration for many. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Perplexed city centre motorists are still banned from turning right off Aberdeen’s Union Terrace – more than a month after a vote to scrap the controversial rule.

It was a sole compromise offered by the SNP and Lib Dems running Aberdeen City Council as thousands called for far greater change to traffic bans across the city centre.

Thousands signed a petition calling for Common Sense over the bus gates “strangling” the central stretch of Union Street.

But the Union Terrace prohibition was all that was binned.

Chamber chief executive Russell Borthwick, rear right, at the launch of the Common Sense Compromise. Also pictured is Emily McDonald, Adrian Watson, P&J editor Craig Walker, Dominique Dawson, Mary Martin, Robert Keane, Victoria Mutch, John Michie and Rosemary Michie. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Yet more change has arrived in Aberdeen city centre since then.

The Christmas Village means Upperkirkgate and Broad Street are closed.

And the prolonged Union Terrace right turn ban is causing drivers even greater mental gymnastics as they try to get around without receiving a fine.

The problem was exacerbated on Sunday when Denburn Road, which is the main north/south route underneath the bus gated city centre, was closed for inspections to Union Bridge too.

So why is the right turn ban STILL there on Union Terrace?

The Press and Journal can reveal legal pondering is delaying the will of elected councillors, who finally vote for very limited change after months of public protest.

Business lobbyists, small traders and everyday Aberdonians had asked for six changes.

But the scrapping the Union Terrace right turn ban was the only win for the campaign.

The SNP and Lib Dem councillors who voted to maintain Aberdeen’s bus gates. Image: DC Thomson

After hours of fierce and legally-fraught debate, the SNP and Lib Dems voted to keep the city centre as it was otherwise.

That crunch vote, which also ended in the former SNP group leader Alex Nicoll resigning the whip in protest, was on October 11.

Now on November 18, the prohibition signs are still up and the “left only” arrows are still painted on the road.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman told us: “Due process is being undertaken to implement the council instruction and the measures will be removed as soon as possible.”

If Chris Rea were driving home for Christmas through Aberdeen city centre’s maze of road closures, the chances are he might end up missing his dinner. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘This needs changed as soon as possible’

But for George Street and Harbour councillor Sandra Macdonald, it’s dragging on.

The Labour member told us: “This decision was made more than a month ago.

“There’s still a legal process but that is taking more time than I and others would like to see.

“This decision was made by councillors and it should now be fully implemented just as soon as that can happen.”

‘All I want for Christmas is U-turn to actually happen’

City officials have told Mrs Macdonald that the process of undoing the controversial experimental traffic regulation order (Etro) which allowed the city centre changes before proper public consultation is behind the hold up.

But any further delay might land those responsible on her own personal naughty list.

The right hand turn ban on Union Terrace is poised to go. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Do you think the right turn ban should already be gone? Let us know in our comments section below

“They hope it will be changed before Christmas… it jolly well better be!” she added.

“That would make a lot of sense. The city centre is certainly busier due to the time of year.

“It’s good to see more city centre footfall and people coming to do their shopping.

“But anything that makes it easier for people, all the better, as it is a challenge to work out how to get where you are going in the city centre just now.”

