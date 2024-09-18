Stunning Cults home goes on sale for over £1 million

A stunning Aberdeen home has hit the market for over £1 million.

Greenwhins, in Cults, is a five-bedroom property with beautiful views of surrounding nature.

The extended family home comes with beautiful landscaped gardens of about 0.75 acres.

Although being about 120 years old, the property remains full of character and the current owners have extensively upgraded the home.

Entering the property, you’re met with a corner vestibule which opens into the hallway which is the link to the rest of the house.

The reception hall connects the spacious drawing room and formal dining room with a lovely window seat overlooking the front courtyard.

The contemporary kitchen is well-equipped with many cupboards for storage.

Leaving the kitchen, an open archway leads into the informal dining room which looks out onto one of the patios.

Aberdeen home takes advantage of natural lighting

A garden room also comes with the property and its stained glass window flood the home with natural light while taking full advantage of garden views.

A spacious ground floor bathroom has a three piece white suite and curved shower enclosure with Mira shower.

Double doors from the garden room open into a study room.

The principal bedroom suite occupies the front elevation of the house with wonderful views.

Particularly generous is the principal bedroom which comes with a stylish en suite bathroom.

Bedrooms four and five are currently used as dressing rooms, but they could easily revert to their original use.

The listing adds: “Greenwhins is situated in Cults, one of Aberdeen’s most exclusive and prestigious suburbs. Close by is a notable equestrian centre with extensive grounds and stables.

“The property is a short walk to Hazlehead Park, which offers extensive woodlands and a host of amenities available to both the sporting enthusiast and family.”

Greenwhins is listed with Savills for offers over £1,100,000.

If you enjoyed this story, here are more stunning properties in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire: