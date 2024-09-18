Stunning Cults home goes on sale for over £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning Cults home goes on sale for over £1 million

The 120-year-old property has been 'extensively upgraded' by the current owners.

By Ena Saracevic
The home is on sale for over £1 million.
The home is on sale for over £1 million.

A stunning Aberdeen home has hit the market for over £1 million.

Greenwhins, in Cults, is a five-bedroom property with beautiful views of surrounding nature.

The extended family home comes with beautiful landscaped gardens of about 0.75 acres.

Although being about 120 years old, the property remains full of character and the current owners have extensively upgraded the home.

The property includes 0.75 acres. Image: Savills
The rear terrace. Image: Savills

Entering the property, you’re met with a corner vestibule which opens into the hallway which is the link to the rest of the house.

The reception hall connects the spacious drawing room and formal dining room with a lovely window seat overlooking the front courtyard.

The contemporary kitchen is well-equipped with many cupboards for storage.

Leaving the kitchen, an open archway leads into the informal dining room which looks out onto one of the patios.

The luxury kitchen. Image: Savills
The informal dining room. Image: Savills

Aberdeen home takes advantage of natural lighting

A garden room also comes with the property and its stained glass window flood the home with natural light while taking full advantage of garden views.

A spacious ground floor bathroom has a three piece white suite and curved shower enclosure with Mira shower.

Double doors from the garden room open into a study room.

The garden room. Image: Savills
The principal en suite bathroom. Image: Savills

The principal bedroom suite occupies the front elevation of the house with wonderful views.

Particularly generous is the principal bedroom which comes with a stylish en suite bathroom.

Bedrooms four and five are currently used as dressing rooms, but they could easily revert to their original use.

The principal bedroom. Image: Savills
A dressing room. Image: Savills

The listing adds: “Greenwhins is situated in Cults, one of Aberdeen’s most exclusive and prestigious suburbs. Close by is a notable equestrian centre with extensive grounds and stables.

“The property is a short walk to Hazlehead Park, which offers extensive woodlands and a host of amenities available to both the sporting enthusiast and family.”

Greenwhins is listed with Savills for offers over £1,100,000.

Conversation