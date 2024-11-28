New images reveal how Peterhead’s Arbuthnot House will be transformed into ‘unique landmark’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images reveal how Peterhead’s Arbuthnot House will be transformed into ‘unique landmark’

A fresh batch of design images show more details about the £20 million overhaul of the B-listed building as the project moves forward.

By Isaac Buchan
The project will breathe new life into the Broad Street venue. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
New images have lifted the lid on how Peterhead town centre will be brought back to life and transformed into an “exciting destination”.

It’s part of a £20 million project which includes turning the disused Arbuthnot House into a new museum showcasing the region’s heritage collections and artwork.

A towering five-storey extension will also be erected alongside the B-listed building under the blueprints.

Arbuthnot House where the new library and museum will be housed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

This would house the town’s library, as well as a new top-floor restaurant with a balcony offering “incredible” views of Peterhead Harbour.

Councillors hope the ambitious overhaul will bring new fortunes to the Blue Toon, and “enrich the experience for locals and visitors”.

What do the new Peterhead museum designs show?

Council leaders are now moving forward with the major overhaul, which has been in the making since last October.

And they have released a fresh batch of designs showing how the historic corner of Broad Street will be reimagined.

The new extension will also feature a top floor restaurant. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Documents say there will be a number of galleries – including one focusing solely on Peterhead – across Arbuthnot House and the proposed new extension.

Meanwhile, the new library will be situated on the ground floor of the castle-shaped tower, with a restored walled garden offering some peace and quiet to visitors.

The walled garden will feature a ground floor cafe. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
There will be a café for a quick coffee or a leisurely lunch, too.

And the shining jewel in the project’s crown would be the top-floor restaurant, which the council chiefs describes as “more of a destination”.

They add the venue would be “a place to dine on the best regional produce while taking in the incredible views towards the harbour.”

The top-floor restaurant would have spectacular views of Peterhead. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

What will the new Peterhead museum showcase?

And while there is still a while until the project is completed, officials already have an idea of all the “weird and wonderful” things they would showcase at the museum.

There will be a section focusing Georgian and Victorian museums of the past, and a Hidden Histories gallery which will look at the darker aspects of the region’s history.

But most importantly, Arbuthnot Museum’s famous polar bear Mochie will make the move to the new town centre venue.

The museum's famous polar bear will be making the move to the new £20 million museum. Image: Snæbjörnsdóttir / Wilson
‘New museum will showcase what makes the north-east stand out’

Ewan Imrie, a designer at Collective Architecture which has been tasked with the project, hopes the tower will become “a landmark that will draw visitors to Peterhead”.

Council leader Gillian Owen added: “The museum will showcase the inspiring individuals, sensational stories and amazing artefacts that make the north-east unique.

“The design process has taken us slightly longer than we would have hoped, but I am delighted to see it progressing and look forward to works commencing in due course.”

Travelling exhibitions will also be on show at the new venue. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
