New images reveal how Peterhead’s Arbuthnot House will be transformed into ‘unique landmark’

New images have lifted the lid on how Peterhead town centre will be brought back to life and transformed into an “exciting destination”.

It’s part of a £20 million project which includes turning the disused Arbuthnot House into a new museum showcasing the region’s heritage collections and artwork.

A towering five-storey extension will also be erected alongside the B-listed building under the blueprints.

This would house the town’s library, as well as a new top-floor restaurant with a balcony offering “incredible” views of Peterhead Harbour.

Councillors hope the ambitious overhaul will bring new fortunes to the Blue Toon, and “enrich the experience for locals and visitors”.

What do the new Peterhead museum designs show?

Council leaders are now moving forward with the major overhaul, which has been in the making since last October.

And they have released a fresh batch of designs showing how the historic corner of Broad Street will be reimagined.

Documents say there will be a number of galleries – including one focusing solely on Peterhead – across Arbuthnot House and the proposed new extension.

Meanwhile, the new library will be situated on the ground floor of the castle-shaped tower, with a restored walled garden offering some peace and quiet to visitors.

There will be a café for a quick coffee or a leisurely lunch, too.

And the shining jewel in the project’s crown would be the top-floor restaurant, which the council chiefs describes as “more of a destination”.

They add the venue would be “a place to dine on the best regional produce while taking in the incredible views towards the harbour.”

What will the new Peterhead museum showcase?

And while there is still a while until the project is completed, officials already have an idea of all the “weird and wonderful” things they would showcase at the museum.

There will be a section focusing Georgian and Victorian museums of the past, and a Hidden Histories gallery which will look at the darker aspects of the region’s history.

But most importantly, Arbuthnot Museum’s famous polar bear Mochie will make the move to the new town centre venue.

‘New museum will showcase what makes the north-east stand out’

Ewan Imrie, a designer at Collective Architecture which has been tasked with the project, hopes the tower will become “a landmark that will draw visitors to Peterhead”.

Council leader Gillian Owen added: “The museum will showcase the inspiring individuals, sensational stories and amazing artefacts that make the north-east unique.

“The design process has taken us slightly longer than we would have hoped, but I am delighted to see it progressing and look forward to works commencing in due course.”

