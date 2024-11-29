Emeli Sande reunited with music teacher who ‘sparked passion for music’

North-east singer Emeli Sandé has shared that the north-east “means everything” to her as she releases a new single inspired by her upbringing.

The ‘Next To Me’ hitmaker, who grew up in Alford, moved back to Aberdeenshire earlier this year to “regroup, recharge and restart.”

The 37-year-old artist told The Press and Journal that she has been revisiting familiar places to reconnect with her beginnings, which inspired the title of her new song, ‘Roots’.

We caught up with the singing sensation a couple of weeks ago at Kippie Lodge in Milltimber, where she was reunited with her former primary school music teacher, Morag Simpson.

The heartfelt reunion was filmed by BBC’s The One Show, which documented highlights of Sandé’s tour of the north-east.

The segment will air this evening.

Emeli Sandé: ‘The north-east is where I feel calmest’

The four-time Brit Award winner shared how she is currently working from a studio at the home of her parents in Alford after getting “burnt out” from living in London for 15 years.

She said the north-east is a “great place to write” and “to be inspired” and that her new song is “all about coming home, coming back to where you’re from and just going back on that journey.”

“It means everything to me, it’s the place where I feel the calmest and growing up in Alford was a real treat. The nature is just stunning and people from all around the world come to see it,” she told us.

“I think as I’m getting older, I’m starting to appreciate that. But also the people, there’s a humility, there’s a realness and there is so much talent here as well, and I think there’s a real connection to music and poetry.”

“Mrs Simpson was such a big part of it (my journey). She really sparked that passion for music,” Emeli said just before she was joined for a singing session by Kippie Choir.

Mrs Simpson – who runs the choir – played the piano.

Describing her former pupil as being “lovely, just lovely”, Mrs Simpson said: “It’s just amazing and it’s the fact she still remembers the likes of me. How many people would actually show that respect?”

And how has the now-famous singer changed since she was a child?

“She’s exactly as I remember her as a kid – a real personality,” she said.

Highlights of Sande’s tour of the north-east can be seen from 7pm on tonight on the BBC’s The One Show.

Emeli talks of her deep appreciation and love of the north-east.

She also revealed to The P&J that Alicia Keys is the most famous contact on her phone.

Kippie Lodge’s marketing and events manager Nicky Caldwell said they “got a big shock” when they heard Sande was going to be coming along.

She added: “It was all brilliant, because we all think she’s fabulous and what a lovely woman she is. She’s very nice.

“It’s been good for the club and Kippie is brilliant for all these social groups, including the choir.”