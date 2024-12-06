Ross County’s Jack Hamilton on being ready to grasp his opportunity following Ross Laidlaw injury and how the Don Cowie factor led him to Dingwall

Ross County goalkeeper Jack Hamilton is determined to show what he can do after stepping in to replace the injured Ross Laidlaw.

The 30-year-old could be in goal for Sunday’s Premiership noon showdown against third-placed Rangers, with number one Laidlaw ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a knee injury.

County bolstered their squad on Friday evening by signing German goalkeeper Jordan Amissah, 23, on a short-term deal.

Amissah came through the ranks at Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund before signing for Sheffield United, from where he had loan spells at Guiseley AFC, Spennymoor Town and Burton Albion.

Former Livingston and Hearts stopper Hamilton was called into action in last week’s 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park following Laidlaw’s injury, stepping in at half-time with the Staggies already trailing by five goals.

He had just got through a bout of illness, but put himself forward for action, for which Cowie was grateful.

Hamilton targets a run in the team

Being pitched into the heat of a Parkhead battle, when five goals behind, was a tough task, especially as Hamilton had played only two League Cup group games since joining in the summer.

Speaking about waiting for his chance, he said: “You just need to be able to deal with it as a goalie, especially when Ross has started the season so well.

“You just know you have to keep the head down, work hard and try to push him every day in training.

“I always try to get better myself and you’re always ready for that opportunity when it comes.

“Ross and I have been good at pushing each other, along with the goalkeeper coach and the two young lads here as well.

“We’ve got a really good group who try to help each other. It is a bit of competition, but what matters is we need results for the team.

“I want to play football and take part in as many games as possible.

“It is never a good circumstance, and I hope Ross’s injury is not as bad as it first seemed.

“It will be good to, hopefully, get a run of games in the team and kick on.”

Being always mentally set for action

Hamilton explained that, despite being ill prior to the Celtic match, he had to ensure he was mentally ready to be called in at any moment.

He added: “On the Thursday and Friday, I was off sick. You turn up for the game and you always mentally prepare so that, in the unlikely scenario you need to come on the park, you are ready.

“I’ve always done that, every time I’ve been on the bench.

“Unfortunately for Ross, he hurt his knee, but I was called upon. It was good to get minutes on the park.”

Cowie was ‘model pro’

When Scotland international Cowie moved to Hearts in 2016, Hamilton was a younger player and was impressed with the way the ex-County, Inverness, Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic midfielder conducted himself.

He said: “When he first came to Hearts, I was a bit younger, and Don was always one of the ones you looked up to.

“He was a model pro and a great guy as well.

“To get the opportunity to come and play for him was a no-brainer and I was delighted to come here.

“He was a top player who played at the top level, and he is a top manager as well.

“He is the kind of guy you want to play for.”

County boosted by home support

County beat Rangers for the first time ever in a 3-2 comeback win in Dingwall in April.

But this season, the Gers hit County for six without reply in their league game at Hampden in August.

Rangers have lost three of their six league games on the road this term, while 12 of eighth-placed County’s 15 points have been earned in Dingwall.

Philippe Clement’s Light Blues head for the Highlands on the back of a 6-0 rout against Kilmarnock in midweek.

Hamilton insists their opponents won’t be affected by their midweek exertions.

He said: “They will be used to that now. They play so many games in Europe.

“It is one of those ones where it is routine for them. They’re used to travelling away, playing games.

“I think they will be desperate to come up here and desperate to win. They are a top side.

“It will be a really tough game for us.

“For us, it is about preparing properly and giving ourselves the best possible chance to compete – and enjoy the game as well.

“Our home form has been excellent, even last season. They’ve done really well.

“It is always good to step out there with that confidence in front of your own fans. It will be good for us on the day.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.