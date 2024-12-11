Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Graduates celebrate during day two of RGU’s winter ceremony Hundreds gathered at the P&J Live today for day two of winter graduations. Robert Gordon University Winter Graduations. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Ena Saracevic & Heather Fowlie December 11 2024, 8:24 pm December 11 2024, 8:24 pm Share GALLERY: Graduates celebrate during day two of RGU’s winter ceremony Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6649175/photo-gallery-robert-gordon-university-graduations-day-two/ Copy Link 0 comment Students are celebrating a major milestone at Aberdeen’s P&J Live as part of the second day of RGU’s winter graduation ceremony. Crowds of proud friends and family packed the Aberdeen venue today as the second day of RGU’s winter graduation ceremonies got underway. In the morning, festivities continued with hundreds of students graduating with honours in subjects including business, art, journalism and accounting. Yesterday‘s ceremony saw hundreds of graduates passing out of their studies in subjects including electrical engineering, digital media, and pharmacy. To find the full list of RGU graduates, click here. Our photographer Darrell Benns attended the morning ceremony to capture some of the moments many had waited years for. Robert Gordon University Winter Graduations. The graduations happened at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Many proud graduates walk the walk to their new degrees. New chapter, new goals. A proud moment for the graduates. Ready for what’s next! Officially too cool for school. A graduate walks over the stage during the ceremony. Waving to family watching the ceremony. And so the adventure begins. Families waited after the ceremony for their loved ones. A proud day for the graduate and their families. Just graduated and feeling fabulous. Celebrating the achievements with loved ones. Goodbye school: hello future! Sitting in the big chair now. New adventures await. Leveling up in life. Out of the classroom and into the world! Turning the page to my next chapter. Celebrating the new degree. The tassel was worth the hassle. Ready to conquer the world, one step at a time. The best is yet to come. Darrell captures a graduate celebrating his success on stage. A graduate being passed out. No more papers, no more exams. A graduate gives an excited wave to the crowd. Striving for greatness, one diploma at a time. Thankful for every lesson learned. Proud as punch. Turning the page to the next chapter. Saying goodbye to the past and hello to the future. Hard work pays off! Class dismissed. May your cap fly as high as your dreams.
