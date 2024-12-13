Closed Union Street bank building to go up for sale as interiors stripped out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Closed Union Street bank building to go up for sale as interiors stripped out

The ATMs at the branch have also been removed.

By Chris Cromar
Former RBS Aberdeen.
The former bank's ATM's have been removed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s flagship Royal Bank of Scotland branch is due to go up for sale in the “coming months” as its interiors are stripped out.

The cash machines at the St Nicholas branch have also been boarded up as work commences to shut down the site.

The branch closed on November 13 after bank officials said people’s banking habits were changing.

The New Deer branch in Aberdeenshire also closed last month as 18 of 86 RBS banks shut nationwide.

Former RBS Aberdeen.
Workers have been in the building stripping it out. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

RBS closure blow for Aberdeen

The announcement was seen as bad news and another blow to the future of the city’s Union Street.

At the time, north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden described the closure as feeling like another death knell for the city centre.

Former RBS Aberdeen.
It is unclear what the future of the building holds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Now, the large pillared building on the corner of St Nicholas Street and Union Street lies empty.

Nearby Marks and Spencer will follow next year, with the retailer expanding its Union Square site instead.

After the update on the bank’s impending closure, the founder of Aberdeen distillery House of Botanicals announced his “dream” of turning the building into a museum celebrating the city’s brewing.

The former Bank of Scotland on Aberdeen's Union Street.
The former Bank of Scotland on Union Street will soon become a restaurant. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

And if the building does turn into something else, it will not be the only former Union Street bank to see a change of use.

Just last week, plans to turn the historic former Bank of Scotland branch on the famous street, at its junction with Crown Street, into a kebab restaurant was given the go-ahead.

A spokeswoman for RBS said: “The building will be listed for sale through our agents in the coming months.”

What would you use the building for? Let us know in the comments.

Conversation