Closed Union Street bank building to go up for sale as interiors stripped out

Aberdeen’s flagship Royal Bank of Scotland branch is due to go up for sale in the “coming months” as its interiors are stripped out.

The cash machines at the St Nicholas branch have also been boarded up as work commences to shut down the site.

The branch closed on November 13 after bank officials said people’s banking habits were changing.

The New Deer branch in Aberdeenshire also closed last month as 18 of 86 RBS banks shut nationwide.

RBS closure blow for Aberdeen

The announcement was seen as bad news and another blow to the future of the city’s Union Street.

At the time, north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden described the closure as feeling like another death knell for the city centre.

Now, the large pillared building on the corner of St Nicholas Street and Union Street lies empty.

Nearby Marks and Spencer will follow next year, with the retailer expanding its Union Square site instead.

After the update on the bank’s impending closure, the founder of Aberdeen distillery House of Botanicals announced his “dream” of turning the building into a museum celebrating the city’s brewing.

And if the building does turn into something else, it will not be the only former Union Street bank to see a change of use.

Just last week, plans to turn the historic former Bank of Scotland branch on the famous street, at its junction with Crown Street, into a kebab restaurant was given the go-ahead.

A spokeswoman for RBS said: “The building will be listed for sale through our agents in the coming months.”

What would you use the building for? Let us know in the comments.