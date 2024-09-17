Closed car showroom could be turned into new Aberdeen B&M shop

A former Mastrick car dealership could be turned into a B&M store if plans are approved.

Bosses at the Peter Vardy Garage on Whitemyres Avenue, Mastrick are looking to turn the empty showroom into the discount retailer’s second branch in the city.

Drawings also show three new smaller units, where the display cars were previously on show, which could be taken on by other businesses.

Peter Vardy Carz closed in February 2023, and has remained empty ever since, with car dealer bosses saying an “agreement is in place” for B&M to move in.

What will new B&M Mastrick store look like?

Whilst the exterior of the building would mostly remain the same, a complete overhaul of the inside would be needed to bring B&M to Mastrick.

A garden centre would be connected to the store on the east side, and on the west, half of the current 413 parking spaces would be removed to make way for other units.

These stores could be taken on by other retailers, with Peter Vardy telling council chiefs they have already received interest in the planned Mastrick B&M.

Architects for Peter Vardy state: “The applicants have been looking at ways to repurpose the property for future occupants – including formal marketing of the site.

“There is strong interest for the vacant showroom, and interest from other occupants for the proposed new industrial units.”

The new store would provide employment for approximately 50 staff, including both full time and part time, with additional staff employed November to January

Also included in plans are six EV charging points within the car park.

Peter Vardy branching out following Mastrick closure

The branch is the latest in a string of closures for Peter Vardy, which also included a showroom in Dundee.

It came as a shock, when Peter Vardy announced in August last year, that they would be closing their purpose-built £7m showroom in Dundee.

The announcement cited a lack of supply of used cars as a major factor in the decision to close.

Following the closure, John Clark acquired the building and will use it as a “multi-franchise” site.

And their Mastrick dealership was then closed soon after, with Arnold Clark buying the business and transferring staff across the road to their own showroom.

B&M were approached for comment.

You can view the full plans here.

