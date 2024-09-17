Closed car showroom could be turned into new Aberdeen B&M shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Closed car showroom could be turned into new Aberdeen B&M shop

Plans have been revealed for the retail giant to open up in Mastrick

By Isaac Buchan
B&M could be moving in to the former Peter Vardy dealership in Mastrick.

A former Mastrick car dealership could be turned into a B&M store if plans are approved.

Bosses at the Peter Vardy Garage on Whitemyres Avenue, Mastrick are looking to turn the empty showroom into the discount retailer’s second branch in the city.

Drawings also show three new smaller units, where the display cars were previously on show, which could be taken on by other businesses.

The car dealership closed in February this year.

Peter Vardy Carz closed in February 2023, and has remained empty ever since, with car dealer bosses saying an “agreement is in place” for B&M to move in.

What will new B&M Mastrick store look like?

Whilst the exterior of the building would mostly remain the same, a complete overhaul of the inside would be needed to bring B&M to Mastrick.

A garden centre would be connected to the store on the east side, and on the west, half of the current 413 parking spaces would be removed to make way for other units.

These stores could be taken on by other retailers, with Peter Vardy telling council chiefs they have already received interest in the planned Mastrick B&M.

Architects for Peter Vardy state: “The applicants have been looking at ways to repurpose the property for future occupants – including formal marketing of the site.

“There is strong interest for the vacant showroom, and interest from other occupants for the proposed new industrial units.”

The new store would provide employment for approximately 50 staff, including both full time and part time, with additional staff employed November to January

Also included in plans are six EV charging points within the car park.

Peter Vardy branching out following Mastrick closure

The branch is the latest in a string of closures for Peter Vardy, which also included a showroom in Dundee.

It came as a shock, when Peter Vardy announced in August last year, that they would be closing their purpose-built £7m showroom in Dundee.

The national dealership have been closing branches across the country.

The announcement cited a lack of supply of used cars as a major factor in the decision to close.

Following the closure, John Clark acquired the building and will use it as a “multi-franchise” site.

And their Mastrick dealership was then closed soon after, with Arnold Clark buying the business and transferring staff across the road to their own showroom.

B&M were approached for comment.

You can view the full plans here.

Conversation