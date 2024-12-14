Exclusive: Lidl to bid for land next door as Lang Stracht shop closes

Lidl will soon be able to buy a plot of Lang Stracht land it has been eyeing up for some time – after the shock announcement it will close its store mere feet away.

The German-owned chain is shutting up shop at the Mastrick spot it has occupied since 2000.

Local fans of their legendary bakery section and range of affordable treats have been left dismayed at the prospect of losing the supermarket on their doorstep.

The nearest alternatives are in Seaton and on Hutcheon Street.

But Lidl has confirmed it’s on the lookout for a new Mastrick site.

And now, Aberdeen City Council could open the door for a replacement branch to open just yards away….

Lang Stracht Lidl to close within months

Lidl has been embroiled in talks with local authority property chiefs over the flattened site of the former Press and Journal offices next door along Lang Stracht.

The talks have taken place for years but never made it to fruition.

And on Thursday, the chain confirmed it would be “actively looking for alternative locations” as it leaves its home of 23 years in the summer of 2025.

We can now reveal that one stumbling block preventing the move will soon be removed.

What has changed?

Aberdeen City Council has, despite some reservations about the value of the land, now agreed to sell the site next to the existing Lidl.

A spokeswoman said: “Agents have been appointed and the proposal is for the site to be brought to the market this month.”

With the site available, Lidl would have the option to put in a bid for it and secure a short-distance flit.

Lidl has been contacted for comment on the possible Lang Stracht move.

Recognising our ongoing interest in the site, the Council accepted in early 2020 that they would need to carry out the

demolition. Following this, we submitted a revised offer, which was presented to the City Growth and Finance

Committee in May 2021. Unfortunately, this offer was not accepted. In early 2024, we engaged in further discussions

with the Council and submitted another revised proposal. However, we were informed that the site would now need to

be marketed and sold on an open market basis.

We strongly believe that a Lidl store is essential to the Lang Stracht community, providing convenient access to

affordable, high-quality products. We have reiterated to Aberdeen City Council our unwavering commitment to

remaining in this area, and we hope that our offer for the site will be reconsidered. Not only would this ensure

continued access to a Lidl store for local residents, but we understand that the proceeds of the sale would benefit

Aberdeen City’s Common Good Fund, supporting vital services and projects across the city.

If we are unable to secure the site, it would mean the loss of a Lidl store in a community we have proudly served for

nearly 25 years. While we would continue to explore alternative locations, the former Aberdeen Press & Journals site

remains the ideal location for a modern, state-of-the-art Lidl store – allowing us to remain close to our current site and

continue meeting the needs of local residents.

We would encourage you to make your voices heard by contacting your local councillors to express the importance of

having a Lidl store in the Lang Stracht area. If you have any queries or wish to discuss this further, please feel free to

contact us directly. We will, of course, keep the community informed as we work to secure this new location.

