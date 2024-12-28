‘We have been chasing clothes shop dream for years – it’s surreal to have our own trendy store on Aberdeen’s Green’

Anthony Simms and Bradley Lumsden spent many sleepless nights shivering away on The Green as they waited to snap up their latest pair of trainers from Hanon.

The fashion-daft duo would do whatever it took to make sure they were ahead of the curve, and it was a small price to pay to be first in line at the Aberdeen institution.

A decade on from those cold nights spent queuing for the latest gear, the pair have switched to the other side of the counter with their new venture.

After years “chasing the dream”, they have opened up vintage clothes store Fit’s In right next door to The Green – and they’re still pinching themselves about it.

“It’s been our dream since we were like 15, now that we have our own shop it just doesn’t feel real,” Anthony smiles as he welcomes me to the cosy store.

“Teenage us would be freaking out just now!”

Who are Fit’s In?

I popped in to Fit’s In on a chilly winter’s afternoon, tucked away on Carmelite Street. It’s unmissable thanks to the vibrant exterior standing out among the granite.

I’m instantly greeted with rail upon rail of clothes, some vintage garments even older than I am.

Anthony, Bradley and I soon get chatting about the store, which they see as something much more than just your average second-hand shop.

“We’re using the space to make the public feel more into fashion, because you don’t really get that any more in Aberdeen,” 25-year-old Anthony tells me.

Bradley adds: “We want people to come in and treat it more like a social thing rather than just somewhere to buy clothes.”

How did Fit’s In store come about?

Listening to the likeminded souls, you could be forgiven for thinking they are life-long pals.

But despite having both been well into Aberdeen’s streetwear scene for years, the pair didn’t actually cross paths until this year.

Bradley, 22, explains: “We met earlier this year, both of us just sole traders, and we had the idea of just getting this space and collating our different stock into the same room.

“And at that point it was just that idea of selling the clothes in here, and that would be it.”

He continued: “But then we kept meeting different people with different skills, and it got to a point where we’d met with photographers, videographers, and it snowballed from there.”

What else does Fit’s In offer to make it special?

Since opening its doors in October, Fit’s In has evolved from a standard thrift shop to one of the most popular spaces in Aberdeen’s clothing scene.

Customers are now treated to live DJ sets in store, and the compact walls of threads have even been the backdrop to music videos for up and coming rappers.

“We had opened with just the motivation to sell stuff and make money through that aspect,” Bradley remembers.

“But then one day we walked past someone in the St Nicholas Centre who said that they knew DJs and that they could set up something.

“It was just something to put on, but now it has become a regular thing where we get people in every so often.”

Dropping out of college to follow his dream

The pair have both now finished their studies, with Anthony completing a degree in fashion management, whereas Bradley was faced with a more difficult choice…

He explained: “It was meant to be my last year studying business at the college, but I wasn’t able to juggle them both.

“I couldn’t focus, and it wasn’t working doing both at the same time, so I made the decision to just conquer this full time.

“It was a long thought process, but I think it’s for the best.

“It’s starting to really pick up, we’re getting more and more followers every day, so it’s all about grabbing it by the horns and trying to run with it.”

Why did the pair choose The Green?

Looking at the number of vacant units across the city, the duo had plenty options as to where to set up shop.

When scouting out units in the summer, some may have been turned away from The Green due to ongoing row over construction work there.

But not Anthony and Bradley. Despite having viewed units across the city, including on Union Street, they put their faith in the historic cobbles.

Looking back, Anthony tells me: “When we walked past here, we thought it was the perfect location, the perfect size… Just perfect everything.

“It’s just an ideal situation because Out and Back next door has just opened as well.

“They make us want to work harder because they’re a lot more experienced than us.

“Then you’ve got the likes of Cafe Contour and Cafe 52 nearby so it’s a nice little area here.”

He continued: “They’ve all came in, introduced themselves and even given us coffee and cake. I’m so happy that out of all the places we could’ve been, we’re here.”

What does the future hold for Fit’s In?

The vintage clothes experts originally took on a three-month lease for their Carmelite Street unit, which ends after the new year.

And the pair are keeping their cards close to their chest as to whether Fit’s In will make The Green its permanent home.

Anthony chuckles: “We might take it on for a little bit longer, but we’re going to make it a surprise if we do or not.”

But for now, the pair prefer to reflect on what has been a “dream” three months.

Finishing off our chat, the 25-year-old beams: “I can’t wait till I’m older to tell the kids we had a store on the Green. It’s a cool thing to say.

“Who knows where we’ll be in 10 years, it’s just so surreal.”

