Highland League

Fraserburgh’s ticket allocation for Rangers clash announced

The Breedon Highland League side have been allocated 1800 tickets for the tie at Ibrox.

By Callum Law
The Fraserburgh fans are expected to Ibrox in big numbers after packing out Bellslea for their last Scottish Cup meeting with Rangers in 2018.
Fraserburgh have announced they will receive 1800 tickets for their Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Broch will travel to Govan on Sunday January 19 and are likely to be backed by a strong visiting support.

A date at which tickets go on sale is to be announced in due course. However, an initial sale will be held for Fraserburgh season ticket holders and supporters club members with a general sale to follow after that.

Briefs for the glamour game will be priced at £20 for adults, £15 for concessions and £12 for juveniles.

Fraserburgh’s allocation for this meeting with Rangers is the same as the capacity for the clash between the sides at Bellslea in 2018.

