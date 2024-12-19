Legal challenge ‘highly likely’ as Aberdeen councillors ‘abuse power’ with rushed bus gate vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legal challenge ‘highly likely’ as Aberdeen councillors ‘abuse power’ with rushed bus gate vote

Council bosses have been warned they could face a fourth judicial review in the space of just two years...

By Isaac Buchan
Aberdeen's Bridge Street bus gate.
Aberdeen City Council bosses have been warned it is “highly likely” they will be dragged to court as the prospect of a bus gate legal challenge ramps up.

This comes after furious scenes erupted in the chambers during a crisis meeting which once again voted to make controversial traffic bans permanent.

Officials were forced to scramble to reverse the removal of the Union Terrace right hand turn ban as agreed in October as the decision was made against legal requirements.

As council chiefs claimed the issue needed “urgently” addressed, a special crisis committee was convened involving just four members of the SNP and Lib Dem ruling group and three opposition members.

Those Labour and Tory councillors lambasted the fact that the “important decision” was voted on by just seven people, with Labour’s M Tauqeer Malik branding it an “absolute abuse of power”.

Labour councillor M Tauqeer Malik says the IT glitch threatening Aberdeen City Council meetings is "hugely embarrassing" for the local authority. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
And Mr Malik now fears that the council could face its fourth legal challenge in the space of two years following the decision.

Why could council have been challenged over right hand turn ban?

Council chiefs voted to remove the measures that forbid drivers from turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct in October.

It was the only concession they made in an effort to appease struggling business owners, as they voted to make the rest of the city centre measures permanent.

However, a shock report this week revealed that the small change to the system was “incompetent” – and could leave the council vulnerable to a legal challenge.

The urgent meeting was only called on Monday night. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
Business leaders had hoped that the red tape wrangle surrounding Union Terrace could ultimately reignite the battle over damaging traffic bans.

But they were ultimately let down, as councillors voted 4-3 in favour of keeping all of the city centre’s bus gates.

Tensions boil over at fierce meeting over bus gate legal challenge

At the urgent business committee meeting, emotions ran high over the exclusive nature of the crucial vote.

Former council co-leader Alex Nicoll, who resigned from the SNP over the controversial bus gate measures, grilled officers over why a decision wasn’t made with all elected members present.

Councillor Alex Nicoll, who resigned after the bus gates were voted through in October. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
“Why is it considered urgent today, because we’ve known about this issue for months and months? It’s a simple question,” he asked.

“This could have been discussed by all 45 councillors who have an important issue in this matter.”

Tory leader Richard Brooks also condemned the process of having a small selection of councillors make a crucial decision.

Richard Brooks was another councillor who slammed the decision to have just seven councillors vote on the contentious issue. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Mr Brooks asked: “Why are we not having a meeting where the whole council can get together, debate this, discuss this and make the decisions that we need to make under a robust foundation.

“Because it’s obvious the foundations are not where they should be, they are built on sand.”

Both of their pleas fell on deaf ears as the SNP and Lib Dem leaders voted both to continue the scaled-down meeting and then to enshrine the traffic system.

Officials stressed that the meeting needed to be arranged urgently, as there was a lot of work to do to inform people of the road changes becoming permanent ahead of late January.

‘It is absolutely an abuse of power’

Speaking to The Press and Journal after today’s heated meeting, Mr Malik indicated that the bus gate battle may be far from over…

The Union Terrace right hand turn ban was confirmed to stay following today's meeting. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
The Lower Deeside councillor said: “I am very, very disappointed that they took this route, and they did not give the opportunity to all 45 elected members.

“The administration has the numbers, and they are absolutely abusing this power regularly.

“They are gerrymandering all of these standing orders, and they can do it because they have the numbers.”

Council could face legal challenge over bus gate decision

Before today’s crunch talks, Esslemont clothes shop boss Norman Esslemont revealed that he has heard from numerous traders ready to chip in and take the fight to the council.

Norman Esslemont says he has heard from numerous traders ready to chip in for a legal battle against the council. Image: Denny Andonova/ DC Thomson
Do you think the council should face a legal challenge over the bus gates? Let us know in our comments section below

And Mr Malik fears that the mounting anger from city centre traders could lead to the council facing its fourth legal challenge in the space of just two years.

The Labour leader told The P&J: “I think there will be another judicial review with the decision we’ve made today.

“If people are frustrated and very unhappy with Aberdeen City Council, then this is the only option left for them.

“The administration’s ego is just destroying our city.

“It’s up to the businesses or the public if they want to take action.

“But from what I have experienced from challenges over Bucksburn swimming pool, the libraries and St Fittick’s Park, it is highly likely that there will be a judicial review.”

We revealed the news on Monday. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

‘The door has been slammed in our faces’

As the meeting concluded a dejected Adrian Watson from Aberdeen Inspired said the decision was “bitterly disappointing”

He said it “apparently slams the door shut on any further consultation or engagement with businesses living in fear for their future”.

Mr Watson added: “Today’s meeting has finally highlighted the technical flaw in the process followed.

“However, rather than shore it up and press on regardless, as has happened, a real opportunity has been lost to come together with the business community and the wider public to look at a common sense way forward in meaningful partnership terms.”

You can view the full meeting here.

