Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘If it wasn’t for them, I would’ve been dead’: Banff man thanks RNLI Macduff team for saving his life

Chris Pike "thought he was going to die" after going into the sea on Tuesday morning.

By Ena Saracevic
Chris Pike has thanked the RNLI for saving his life. Image: Facebook.
A Banff man has thanked the RNLI Macduff team for saving his life after he thought he was “going to die”.

Chris Pike was celebrating his 58th birthday on Tuesday when things took a turn for the worst.

He found himself fighting for his life in the North Sea.

His plan was to walk his dogs with his wife, and then have a quick dip for cold therapy and to raise money for charity.

Shortly after entering the sea, an alarm was raised for a person “in difficulty” near the Banff Links in Macduff at 9.45am.

Now, Chris has said RNLI Macduff saved his life and that he wouldn’t be alive today without them.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, he said he had “no intention” of going swimming and was “woefully ill-equipped” with neoprene shorts, gloves and a pair of boots.

Chris’s plan was to wade out a wave dive back to shore, though when he swam out around 100 metres to the east end of the beach, he found himself in a strong rip.

In that moment, Chris said he then “knew he was in trouble” and had to quickly devise a plan.

‘I was going to die with the woman I love with all my heart watching from the beach’

As soon as he started to swim for a rocky outcrop, he could tell he was making very little progress. At that moment his legs were unable to move due to the cold.

“With just my arms I had no hope, I knew I was going to die because of my own stupidity with the woman I love with all my heart watching from the beach,” he added.

His wife quickly called 999, and the Coastguard stayed on the phone to her as she assisted in helping them track Chris’ location.

A Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat from Macduff assisted in the search for Chris.

The helicopter took Chris to land. Image: Phil Humphreys.

Banff man was ‘close to death’ before rescue

Mr Pike said: “I’d gone under significantly at least twice and knew I was close to death.

“Then I saw the helicopter, then the Macduff team searching for me. I knew if I could hang on I’d probably be OK.

“A couple of minutes later I was pulled on the boat and the guys set about keeping me alive.

“Thank you isn’t enough.”

An RNLI spokesperson said: “An RNLI lifeboat from Macduff was requested this morning (17 December) by the UK Coastguard to reports of a swimmer in difficulty near to Banff Links.

“The lifeboat arrived on scene soon after the call came in and helped the person aboard the lifeboat, before returning to Macduff where they were passed into the care of the emergency services.”

Chris was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he received treatment.

The lifeboat saved Chris from the water. Image: Phil Humphreys.

Chris hopes story helps others ‘make better decisions’

As a warning to others, Chris told swimmers to not go into the Moray Firth without the proper gear.

He also said to take a buoyancy aid and check the tide is at the right point.

“Also get some local training. And if you’ve any sense leave going in to those who do know,” he added.

“If it wasn’t for Macduff RNLI I’d have been dead and my wife arranging a funeral.

“I hope this helps someone else make better decisions.”

Conversation