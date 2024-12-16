Primark’s £60k bid to bring ‘click and collect’ to Aberdeen and more Union Street flats approved

Primark is moving ahead with plans to bring a “click and collect” service to Aberdeen, while more apartments could soon be created elsewhere on Union Street.

But we start with plans to spruce up a Westhill office complex.

Westhill office building could be given ec0-friendly extension

A new entrance area and “co-working lounge” could be created as a Westhill office block gets a modern makeover.

The One Westpoint building would be changed in a bid to “greatly improve its external appearance and internal flow”.

A living wall would be created too – meaning a wall covered in plants.

RT Social Ventures is behind the proposal for the building, which has been offered to rent.

Catering kingpins to sell bacon rolls at Blackburn site

A new lunch spot could be opening at an industrial estate in Blackburn, on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Hudsons Catering Ltd, which has its production facility at the Woodburn Road site, would open the new venture in a separate unit.

The company, known as “one of Aberdeenshire’s premier event caterers”, would have the small shop counter there along with an office and storage space.

Papers sent to the council show the menu would include staples like soup, sandwiches, pies, bacon rolls and traybakes.

Belhelvie man aims to expand garden after storms topple trees

Some ferocious storms have blown through the north-east in recent years, toppling trees and leaving destruction in their wake.

Now, one Belhelvie man has put forward plans to make the most of a recently cleared area following the havoc of adverse weather conditions.

Timothy Ross, who lives at Marvin in the village near Balmedie, wanted to incorporate the area into his own garden.

He said: “It is noted that the area for the proposed garden has been cleared of trees due to storms as a safety precaution, leaving the area open.

“The proposal is to use the land as additional garden ground to be bounded by a fence.”

However, the patch of Belhelvie Wood is still technically known as ancient woodland despite being cleared.

And this is where it gets more complicated…

Aberdeenshire Council says the felling carried out following the storms was “unauthorised”, with Scottish Forestry ordering some to be replanted.

Planning bosses have turned down his proposal, with this in mind.

Why was the plan rejected?

They said: “The application has failed to provide any justification to permit the permanent loss of this area of ancient woodland.

“It was evident on the site visit that the woodland area for the proposed garden had been cleared of the trees, leaving the area open.

“The applicant has stated this was done due to storms and as a safety precaution.

“Nevertheless, the felling and clearance that has taken place did not have permission.”

Future plans for flattened Aberdeen Shell site sealed

Plans to build a new electric vehicle charging car park over part of the former Shell site in Aberdeen have now been approved.

Shell put forward the proposals earlier this year, while its golden-glazed landmark HQ was being demolished.

Council planners have now rubber-stamped the proposal for an all-electric charging hub at the Tullos location.

It will be the biggest of its kind in the UK.

The Shell Recharge EV hub will feature 20 ultra-rapid charge points and a shop.

A spokeswoman for Shell said: “This development continues Shell’s presence on the Tullos site and signifies our commitment to play our part in helping decarbonise road transport.”

Aberdeen Fishermen’s Mission could become new flat

The closed Fishermen’s Mission office across from Aberdeen Harbour on Market Street could be in for a new lease of life.

Documents sent to the council by applicants Ruth and Hannah Bland shed some light on the history of the site.

They say the 196 Market Street property “appears to have once been two separate retail

units” at some point in the past.

It was the base for the Fishermen’s Mission charity for years, with workers helping provide seafarers with practical, financial and emotional support.

But it is “sadly” now vacant as staff work from home, and was recently listed for sale.

‘This is the only option’

The papers state: “Throughout Aberdeen, more office spaces are being left vacant or being converted to a different uses due to the downturn in the oil and gas industry, and the post Covid-19 pandemic change to working from home for many.”

They say that reviving it as a one-bedroom flat is the “only feasible option” in bringing it back to life.

This will “avoid the premises lying empty for the foreseeable future”.

Ballater B&B seeks consent for changes

Last week, Planning Ahead featured proposals for the Cranford Guesthouse in Braemar, with the owner keen to build a new house on the grounds.

Now, a few miles away in Ballater, another B&B operator is plotting some changes at their Netherley Guesthouse premises.

Netherley Apartments Ltd, which is run from Cambuslang, want permission to remove a dining area and lounge.

Holiday park plans eight-bedroom lodge

Elsewhere in Deeside, the owners of Castlewood Leisure Club at Strachan, on the outskirts of Banchory, are planning an addition.

Blueprints show that a new chalet would have eight en-suite rooms on the ground floor, with a reception at the front and a huge hot tub in a space in the middle.

Union Street apartments plan APPROVED

The revival of vacant upper levels along Union Street seems to be gradually picking up pace.

In recent months, we have detailed ongoing efforts to regenerate the Granite Mile by making better use of the upper levels – some of which have been left empty for some time.

Plush new flats have recently opened near the Bridge Street junction, and permission has been granted for apartments on the corner of Belmont Street.

And now, businessman Chung Wong has seen his plans for the upper storeys of 401 Union Street rubber-stamped.

The founder of much-missed buffet chain Jimmy Chung’s is carrying out the work on the floors above what was once one of the popular diners.

He has now been given the go-ahead to transform the abandoned space into serviced apartments for tourists.

The listed building at 401 Union Street has been deteriorating for years.

Council planning chiefs say his proposals will have no negative impact on its historic merits.

Primark making way for ‘click and collect’ in Aberdeen

Browsing the shops at this time of year can be something of a challenge, with throngs of people bustling past one another in search of the perfect present.

Earlier this year, Primark announced plans that could remove the hassle for some visitors to their Aberdeen city centre store.

With a new “click and collect” service, customers would be able to skip the queues and collect items ordered online at a dedicated till.

While there, they can also purchase anything else they have picked up in the shop that day.

The plans were welcomed when the chain announced them in April.

And now building papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council indicate that it could be on the way soon.

The documents reveal that bosses would spend £60,000 to carry out a string of alterations to the store to create the new area.

It comes as Primark recently announced it would be adding more items to the click and collect range – with menswear and homeware included at stores already offering the service.

‘More reasons to visit the high street’

By the end of this year, it will be available in more than half of the high street giant’s outlets.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said it could provide an incentive for more folk to visit their local city centres.

She explained: “Click and collect is another way we are giving people more reasons to visit their local high street and Primark.

“We know our customers love its convenience and the opportunity to access our wider ranges typically only found in larger stores.”

