Joe Harper: Aberdeen’s new transfer guru will have perfect network to find exciting signings

The appointment of Jimmy Thelin’s former Elfsborg No.2 as Aberdeen’s new transfer guru will hopefully lead to a host of exciting signings.

Aberdeen have promoted Nuno de Almeida to the role of head of recruitment to replace Chris Badlan, who has left the club.

De Almeida has already been working at Pittodrie with Thelin for six months as a key part in the scouting and recruitment set-up.

Now he is heading the recruitment team it is an exciting move, as De Almeida has a very impressive CV.

He also previously worked with Thelin as his assistant first-team coach and chief scout at Swedish top-flight Elfsborg from 2018-2019.

De Almedia will know exactly what Thelin wants in a transfer target and how a signing can integrate into his style of play.

Previous experience with Porto

He also has a strong track record, having been part of the scouting operations for Portuguese giants Porto’s A and B teams.

Aberdeen fans will need no reminding as to how big a club Porto are – they knocked the Dons out of the European Cup Winners’ Cup at the semi-final stage in 1984.

The Dons were cup holders and bidding to win the trophy in back-to-back seasons, which would have been a formidable achievement… until Porto stopped them.

De Almedia was also sporting director at Portuguese club Rio Ave.

With his experience at Elfsborg, Porto and Rio Ave, he will have in-depth knowledge and many contacts within the European transfer market.

Aberdeen’s board have indicated they will back Thelin’s bid to strengthen the team during the upcoming transfer window.

It will be fascinating to see the signings Thelin and De Almedia bring to Pittodrie.

Welcome return of Gueye from injury

Aberdeen supporters will be excited at what players may be signed in January.

What is also exciting is the return from injury of attacker Pape Gueye next month.

Boss Thelin confirmed Gueye is on course for a comeback from a thigh muscle injury in January.

Aberdeen need Gueye back to boost their attack as he was in sensational form before suffering that injury.

He was top of the Premiership scoring chart when picking up the injury with five goals from five league games.

That is a great return and Gueye’s goal against Motherwell was a joy to behold.

He picked up the ball in the Dons’ half then ran at pace with real intent upfield.

There was only one thought on his mind: to score – and the Motherwell defenders didn’t have an answer to it.

Gueye’s form was so impressive, which is why it was such a blow to Aberdeen when he suffered that injury during training.

Pape Gueye was flying before injury

Strikers Ester Sokler and Kevin Nisbet are both strong players, but they are not delivering the rate of goals the departed Bojan Miovski did.

That was always going to be a huge ask, because Miovski banged in 26 goals last season before his big-money move to Girona in the Spanish top-flight.

Gueye will give Thelin’s attacking options a welcome boost on his return.

He has real ability, is fast, strong in the air and has an eye for goal.

On top of that, Gueye also busts a gut for the team and puts in a tireless shift doing defensive duties.

He was absolutely flying before his injury nightmare.

Hopefully he will quickly hit that level again on his return.