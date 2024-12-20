Joe Harper: Aberdeen’s new transfer guru will have perfect network to find exciting signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen’s new transfer guru will have perfect network to find exciting signings

Legend King Joey also assesses the imminent return from long-term injury of Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye.

New Aberdeen FC head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida pictured with a red and white scarf at the club's Cormack Park training facility.
New Aberdeen FC head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida Image: Aberdeen FC.
The appointment of Jimmy Thelin’s former Elfsborg No.2 as Aberdeen’s new transfer guru will hopefully lead to a host of exciting signings.

Aberdeen have promoted Nuno de Almeida to the role of head of recruitment to replace Chris Badlan, who has left the club.

De Almeida has already been working at Pittodrie with Thelin for six months as a key part in the scouting and recruitment set-up.

Now he is heading the recruitment team it is an exciting move, as De Almeida has a very impressive CV.

He also previously worked with Thelin as his assistant first-team coach and chief scout at Swedish top-flight Elfsborg from 2018-2019.

De Almedia will know exactly what Thelin wants in a transfer target and how a signing can integrate into his style of play.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Previous experience with Porto

He also has a strong track record, having been part of the scouting operations for Portuguese giants Porto’s A and B teams.

Aberdeen fans will need no reminding as to how big a club Porto are – they knocked the Dons out of the European Cup Winners’ Cup at the semi-final stage in 1984.

The Dons were cup holders and bidding to win the trophy in back-to-back seasons, which would have been a formidable achievement… until Porto stopped them.

De Almedia was also sporting director at Portuguese club Rio Ave.

With his experience at Elfsborg, Porto and Rio Ave, he will have in-depth knowledge and many contacts within the European transfer market.

Aberdeen’s board have indicated they will back Thelin’s bid to strengthen the team during the upcoming transfer window.

It will be fascinating to see the signings Thelin and De Almedia bring to Pittodrie.

Welcome return of Gueye from injury

Aberdeen supporters will be excited at what players may be signed in January.

What is also exciting is the return from injury of attacker Pape Gueye next month.

Boss Thelin confirmed Gueye is on course for a comeback from a thigh muscle injury in January.

Aberdeen need Gueye back to boost their attack as he was in sensational form before suffering that injury.

He was top of the Premiership scoring chart when picking up the injury with five goals from five league games.

That is a great return and Gueye’s goal against Motherwell was a joy to behold.

He picked up the ball in the Dons’ half then ran at pace with real intent upfield.

There was only one thought on his mind: to score – and the Motherwell defenders didn’t have an answer to it.

Gueye’s form was so impressive, which is why it was such a blow to Aberdeen when he suffered that injury during training.

Pape Habib Gueye scored both goals for the Dons against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Pape Habib Gueye scored both goals for the Dons against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Pape Gueye was flying before injury

Strikers Ester Sokler and Kevin Nisbet are both strong players, but they are not delivering the rate of goals the departed Bojan Miovski did.

That was always going to be a huge ask, because Miovski banged in 26 goals last season before his big-money move to Girona in the Spanish top-flight.

Gueye will give Thelin’s attacking options a welcome boost on his return.

He has real ability, is fast, strong in the air and has an eye for goal.

On top of that, Gueye also busts a gut for the team and puts in a tireless shift doing defensive duties.

He was absolutely flying before his injury nightmare.

Hopefully he will quickly hit that level again on his return.

Conversation