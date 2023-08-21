Calls to compensate Aberdeen traders left out of pocket by South College Street roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls to compensate Aberdeen traders left out of pocket by South College Street roadworks

The move would help firms based around Palmerston Road, Palmerston Place and The Arches.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The works along the extent of South College Street are all done and dusted, and the road is reopened. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The works along the extent of South College Street are all done and dusted, and the road is reopened. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Firms hit by the South College Street roadworks chaos could be given a helping hand to bounce back.

Torry and Ferryhill Conservative councillor Michael Kusznir is hoping the local authority will cut business rates for companies based around Palmerston Road, Palmerston Place and The Arches.

His call will go before a crunch meeting on Wednesday.

Bank Street was closed off during the ongoing roadworks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Kusznir argued that the cut was needed as small and medium-sized enterprises are the “backbone of the UK, Scottish and Aberdeen economy”.

Are South College Street businesses struggling?

The move comes as businesses in the area hope to attract customers back following months of traffic upheaval.

Granite City Fish is one of the firms looking to do just that.

Ed Fletcher of Granite City Fish. Image: Darrell Benns

Owner Ed Fletcher claimed the roadworks “destroyed” his business, costing him around £6,000 in lost revenue.

He also said customer numbers at the Poynernook Road shop had plummeted by 80% during the project.

Why was the South College Street project needed?

Plans for the multi-million-pound junction improvement project were initially drawn up in 2004.

Aberdeen City Council said the proposal would help to direct traffic away from the city centre and improve bus journey times.

The grand plans included new cycle routes, improved parking areas and road widening works.

Construction work on the South College Street improvement project. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Do you think affected companies deserve a boost? Let us know in our comments section below

Construction finally got under way in July last year.

The busy commuter road partially reopened in June, however the £10.7 million project isn’t quite finished yet.

Work on the final stretch between Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West is expected to be complete in the autumn.

If the funding bid is successful, officers will be asked to prepare a report outlining the options available to encourage businesses to remain in the area.

Poll: Has £10.7 million South College Street project made a difference?

