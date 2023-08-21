Calls to compensate Aberdeen traders left out of pocket by South College Street roadworks

Firms hit by the South College Street roadworks chaos could be given a helping hand to bounce back.

Torry and Ferryhill Conservative councillor Michael Kusznir is hoping the local authority will cut business rates for companies based around Palmerston Road, Palmerston Place and The Arches.

His call will go before a crunch meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Kusznir argued that the cut was needed as small and medium-sized enterprises are the “backbone of the UK, Scottish and Aberdeen economy”.

Are South College Street businesses struggling?

The move comes as businesses in the area hope to attract customers back following months of traffic upheaval.

Granite City Fish is one of the firms looking to do just that.

Owner Ed Fletcher claimed the roadworks “destroyed” his business, costing him around £6,000 in lost revenue.

He also said customer numbers at the Poynernook Road shop had plummeted by 80% during the project.

Why was the South College Street project needed?

Plans for the multi-million-pound junction improvement project were initially drawn up in 2004.

Aberdeen City Council said the proposal would help to direct traffic away from the city centre and improve bus journey times.

The grand plans included new cycle routes, improved parking areas and road widening works.

Do you think affected companies deserve a boost? Let us know in our comments section below

Construction finally got under way in July last year.

The busy commuter road partially reopened in June, however the £10.7 million project isn’t quite finished yet.

Work on the final stretch between Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West is expected to be complete in the autumn.

If the funding bid is successful, officers will be asked to prepare a report outlining the options available to encourage businesses to remain in the area.