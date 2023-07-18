Poll: Has £10.7m South College Street project made a difference?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Poll: Has £10.7m South College Street project made a difference?

The majority of multi-million pound changes to South College Street are now complete. Let us know in our poll what you make of them.

By Kieran Beattie
Part of a new cycle route on South College Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Part of a new cycle route on South College Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s now been two weeks since South College Street finally reopened, but have the multi-million pound works actually made a difference?

Last June, the busy commuter road was shut off to all traffic, resulting in months of congestion, queues and diversions.

The project, budgeted at £10.7 million, is not quite finished yet, with the final section providing a second left hand turn lane from Palmerston Place onto North Esplanade West earmarked for completion in Autumn.

The council’s map of the changes as part of its South College Street project. Image: Aberdeen City Council

But the vast majority of the changes in the South College Street area, including road widening measures, have now been implemented and are fully accessible to all.

There’s new cycle routes, extra approach lanes at the junctions with Wellington Place and Millburn Street, and revamped parking areas outside the railway arches at the bottom of South College Street.

The council says the new measures are designed to take traffic away from the city centre by reducing congestion, and improve bus journey times.

But we want to know what you think.

Let us know what you think of the South College Street improvement project in our poll here:

GALLERY: Some of the biggest changes at South College Street:

If you’ve not seen the changes to South College Street yet, scroll through this gallery and see for yourself.

How the junction between South College Street, Millburn Street Palmerston Place looks now the works have concluded. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A dedicated cycle route has been added to the left here, where before there was only a pedestrian pavement. There is also now a dedicated left or straight ahead lane. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The junction with Bank Street next to Papa John’s Pizza has now been closed off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Where before there was just two lanes here, there are now three, with a left-turn only which takes drivers under the bridge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
This used to be a road open to cars, but now this junction at Portland Street is for pedestrians and cyclists only. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The junction of Millburn street going onto South College Street used to have just two lanes, but now there’s three. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Prior to the changes, there was space for cars to park head-on in front of the businesses here. Now there is only space for parallel parking. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The works here at the junction of Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West are not yet complete.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dedicated cycling and walking routes, along with new greenery, has been put in place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Brown was caught with the drugs at the Mercure Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace. Image: Google Maps
Man caught with £9,000 of cannabis after hotel cleaner spots drugs
The warning comes as people are being urged to participate in an Aberdeen budget consultation. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
'We have to change things': Warning potholes could be left unfilled and grass uncut…
A collage of a photo of a road closure on Newhills Avenue and flooding in the area in Bucksburn.
'We're just waiting for the next flood': Bucksburn residents hit with flooding and sewage…
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan
River North Esk: Fundraiser launched for missing teen's family as they say they are…
Anastatia Mayers on left and Virgin Galactic space plane on right.
Aberdeen University student to become second-youngest person in space with Virgin Galactic
Just some of the 1,000 Lochside Academy pupils who have been trained to save lives. Image: Mike Will
Lochside Academy trains 1,000th pupil in CPR
Leslie Castle, near Insch.
Scottish Thistle Awards: All the north and north-east round finalists
Kenneth Balgowan. Image: DC Thomson
Man who mounted pavement during police chase admits careless driving
Catering business owner Josh McKenzie worries it could affect his business.
Tyre Extinguishers strike again leaving Aberdeen business owners fearing for their livelihoods
Lewis Edwards/Merseyside Police.
Man wanted by Merseyside Police may be in Aberdeen