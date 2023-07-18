Poll: Has £10.7m South College Street project made a difference?

It’s now been two weeks since South College Street finally reopened, but have the multi-million pound works actually made a difference?

Last June, the busy commuter road was shut off to all traffic, resulting in months of congestion, queues and diversions.

The project, budgeted at £10.7 million, is not quite finished yet, with the final section providing a second left hand turn lane from Palmerston Place onto North Esplanade West earmarked for completion in Autumn.

But the vast majority of the changes in the South College Street area, including road widening measures, have now been implemented and are fully accessible to all.

There’s new cycle routes, extra approach lanes at the junctions with Wellington Place and Millburn Street, and revamped parking areas outside the railway arches at the bottom of South College Street.

The council says the new measures are designed to take traffic away from the city centre by reducing congestion, and improve bus journey times.

But we want to know what you think.

