Aberdeenshire Council takes £500k hit as plans to lease Woodhill House to NHS collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council takes £500k hit as plans to lease Woodhill House to NHS collapse

NHS Grampian previously expressed an interest but won't be making the move after all - despite "positive talks".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeenshire Council's Woodhill House headquarters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council's Woodhill House headquarters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council’s plans to save £500,000 by leasing out part of its Woodhill House headquarters have been dashed after NHS Grampian pulled out of talks.

The cash-strapped local authority had hoped savings of £477,000 could be made by renting out part of its Aberdeen base.

Any new occupants would have shared the mammoth building’s running costs.

However, it has now emerged that the NHS has withdrawn its interest and will not be moving in after all – despite “positive talks”.

Press and Journal coverage of the Woodhill House lease plans back in 2023. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Back in 2023, council officers unveiled a proposal to rent out part of its city HQ following more than £5.5 million refurbishment works.

It was also said that “three partners” were in talks to make the move to the Westburn Road site.

‘Difficult’ decision made to scrap Woodhill House lease

NHS Grampian was one of those in discussions to take on a lease at the spot just along from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

But, bosses have since made the “difficult” decision not to move some of its teams to Woodhill House.

It comes as the health board faces a whopping £82.5m overspend for the year – and a battle to save £35m.

Staff were poised to move from Foresterhill to Woodhill House. Image: University of Aberdeen

In a statement to staff, they explained: “Our financial position has worsened since we began our work reviewing office accommodation.

“This is just one of many hard decisions the organisation will have to take in the coming months as we try to get back to financial balance.”

Health chiefs went on to say they would look at improving the office space it currently owns and leases instead.

Staff will also be allowed to work “as flexibly as possible” when it comes to splitting time between the office and home.

Who will be moving to Aberdeenshire Council’s HQ?

However, Police Scotland will press ahead with its plan to create a hub at Woodhill House.

Staff previously based at the Rosemount, Mastrick and Whinhill stations will relocate to a new base in an annexe building next to the main reception.

Some functions had transferred to the council HQ ahead of the sale of the Queen Street police station in 2022.

The former Queen Street police station in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Chief superintendent Graeme Mackie explained that officers would benefit from having access to these teams at the same site.

He added: “Having one fully utilised building instead of three within 3.5 miles of each other makes operational and financial sense.

“All of our buildings incur running costs, ongoing repairs and maintenance, and in Aberdeen it makes sense to dispose of the smaller buildings to create bigger policing teams that can serve our communities more effectively.”

Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Work will continue to create the new hub and it is hoped that officers can begin to move in later this year.

What will happen next?

As lease talks have collapsed, the savings have not been made and this will impact on the council budget due to be discussed and agreed next month.

Officers will now look at securing other prospective tenants and ramp up its marketing plans in a bid to fill the vacant space.

Members of the business services committee asked for regular updates on progress at Woodhill House to be given when they met earlier today.

Read more:

Conversation