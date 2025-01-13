Government dismisses A90 safety fears by overruling council’s decision on Laurencekirk homes plan

Muir Homes developers have won a battle to build 28 new houses in Laurencekirk despite pleas to complete crucial A90 junction upgrades first.

Councillors refused the application back in November 2023, even though planning chiefs had recommended for the plans to be approved.

Members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee argued the homes shouldn’t be built until the vital £24 million flyover was in place.

The proposal didn’t get much support from residents either, with 138 objection letters being sent to the local authority to point out the same concerns.

Residents have been fighting for a new crossing between the A90 Stonehaven to Dundee road and the A937 Laurencekirk to Montrose route for nearly 20 years.

They say it is needed to prevent crashes and near-misses on the busy stretch of road, claiming that building more houses before the flyover is in place would make things worse.

Government officials disagree with issues raised by council

However, Muir Homes was unhappy with the local authority’s decision and lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government in a bid to overturn the refusal.

They claimed the council had “acted in an unreasonable manner” when scrapping the plans, failing to give “complete, precise and relevant” reasons for doing so.

The firm even went on to say Aberdeenshire Council should take responsibility for the hassle they have created with their decision and cover the hefty bill for the appeal fees.

Government reporter Gordon S Reid said the council won’t be charged for the appeal, however he disagreed with the committee’s arguments for the refusal.

Mr Reid found no issues with the traffic that the proposed development would generate, adding there is no reason to believe it would pose safety concerns.

He wrote: “The appellant’s transport statement indicates that 16 car journeys would be generated (one every four minutes) at peak times as a result of the proposal.

“I agree with the appellant that this level of generation would be negligible to other road users and not likely create any significant harm to road safety or junction use.”

Mr Reid added: “I further disagree with the council in relation to the proposal having negative effects on the ability for active travel.

“Based on the ease of access to local services, and having observed parking provision, I am also not persuaded that the proposal would restrict access along Blackiemuir Avenue or other local roads.”

Mr Reid essentially allowed the appeal and granted planning permission.

What will be included in the Laurencekirk development?

He did allow the development with a few conditions, however.

These included putting a drainage system and communal gardens in place, as well as reassurance that the houses won’t be occupied until the car park is built.

The now approved development will include 21 houses which will be put up for sale on the open market, along with seven affordable homes.

It will feature a mix of bungalows and larger five-bedroom family houses similar in design to those already in the town.

Meanwhile, the affordable housing will comprise of three terraced homes and four one-bedroom flats.

Access to the site will be taken from Ross Gardens and Ironside View, while a footpath will connect to Miller Circle.

Muir Homes said the “attractive, distinctive and welcoming” development will fit in with the existing residential area, with all properties being built with similar design.

