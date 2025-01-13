Dozens in Aberdeen A&E as NHS urge people to ‘walk like a penguin’ to avoid slipping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dozens in Aberdeen A&E as NHS urge people to ‘walk like a penguin’ to avoid slipping

Many of the north-east's streets remain treacherous.

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen snow.
The AB24 postcode area has been badly affected by the recent weather conidtions. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

More than 60 people received hospital treatment across the north-east after slipping on ice over the weekend – amid ongoing complaints about a lack of gritting in Aberdeen.

Figures from A&E departments at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and Dr Gray’s in Elgin showed that 34 casualties were treated on Saturday.

Another 29 injured locals passed through their doors on Sunday.

Since the New Year, the north-east has faced multiple weather warnings for snow and ice.

Various areas have been left in a treacherous condition for more than a week.

Union Terrace Gardens.
Aberdeen has been covered in snow since New Year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Last week, The P&J revealed that many streets have been left untreated since the wintry weather began, with cash-strapped Aberdeen City Council providing “a basic level of winter maintenance”.

Aberdeen’s west end and western suburbs have been badly affected.

The AB15 postcode – which includes Biledside, Cults, Kingswells and Mannofield – is home to the highest number of people taken to hospital for slips, trips and falls.

A total of 38 people in these areas have attended hospital between January 1 and January 12.

The AB24 postcode area – including Old Aberdeen, Seaton and Tillydrone – stands at 36.

Health board urges precaution

The worst affected area across Grampian was IV30, which is the postcode for the Elgin area.

From January 1 to January 12, 41 people from the Moray town had to go to hospital after falling.

Will you be walking like a penguin? Let us know in our comments section below

NHS Grampian is now urging residents to “walk like a penguin” to navigate the tricky conditions brought on by the thaw.

The health board also recommends that people postpone leaving their home “for a little while”.

It also asks residents to grit paths and driveways to help speed up defrosting.

What are the next steps?

Due to rising temperatures – it hit a high of 11C in the Granite City on Monday – Aberdeenshire Council confirmed they have moved into the “recovery phase” of their winter treatment programme.

The local authority confirmed the region’s 32 priority routes are mostly cleared of snow and ice after being treated over recent days.

However, the council remains on guard for potential flooding, with a SEPA flood alert being in place.

A spokesperson said: “We’re hoping for a slow thaw to avoid any potential flooding issues.”

Aberdeen snow.
Snowy roads in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

With the priority routes being back to near normality, crews will concentrate on secondary and tertiary roads, as well as footpaths and streets across Aberdeenshire.

They warned people to “still take care when venturing out as there will inevitably still be snow and ice on some surfaces even following treatment”.

