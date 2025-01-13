Dozens in Aberdeen A&E as NHS urge people to ‘walk like a penguin’ to avoid slipping

More than 60 people received hospital treatment across the north-east after slipping on ice over the weekend – amid ongoing complaints about a lack of gritting in Aberdeen.

Figures from A&E departments at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and Dr Gray’s in Elgin showed that 34 casualties were treated on Saturday.

Another 29 injured locals passed through their doors on Sunday.

Since the New Year, the north-east has faced multiple weather warnings for snow and ice.

Various areas have been left in a treacherous condition for more than a week.

Last week, The P&J revealed that many streets have been left untreated since the wintry weather began, with cash-strapped Aberdeen City Council providing “a basic level of winter maintenance”.

Aberdeen’s west end and western suburbs have been badly affected.

The AB15 postcode – which includes Biledside, Cults, Kingswells and Mannofield – is home to the highest number of people taken to hospital for slips, trips and falls.

A total of 38 people in these areas have attended hospital between January 1 and January 12.

The AB24 postcode area – including Old Aberdeen, Seaton and Tillydrone – stands at 36.

Health board urges precaution

The worst affected area across Grampian was IV30, which is the postcode for the Elgin area.

From January 1 to January 12, 41 people from the Moray town had to go to hospital after falling.

NHS Grampian is now urging residents to “walk like a penguin” to navigate the tricky conditions brought on by the thaw.

The health board also recommends that people postpone leaving their home “for a little while”.

It also asks residents to grit paths and driveways to help speed up defrosting.

What are the next steps?

Due to rising temperatures – it hit a high of 11C in the Granite City on Monday – Aberdeenshire Council confirmed they have moved into the “recovery phase” of their winter treatment programme.

The local authority confirmed the region’s 32 priority routes are mostly cleared of snow and ice after being treated over recent days.

However, the council remains on guard for potential flooding, with a SEPA flood alert being in place.

A spokesperson said: “We’re hoping for a slow thaw to avoid any potential flooding issues.”

With the priority routes being back to near normality, crews will concentrate on secondary and tertiary roads, as well as footpaths and streets across Aberdeenshire.

They warned people to “still take care when venturing out as there will inevitably still be snow and ice on some surfaces even following treatment”.

