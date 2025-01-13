Neighbours and family ‘praying’ for safe return of missing Aberdeen sisters as search continues

Former neighbours of missing Aberdeen sisters have said they are “praying” for their safe return.

The hunt for Hungarian siblings Eliza and Henrietta Huszti – both 32 – is now into its fourth day, as police officers comb the banks of the River Dee.

As cops continue to search the freezing waterway near the Queen Elizabeth II bridge, neighbours told The Press and Journal that they are “praying” for their safe return.

It comes as their family issued another statement, saying how ‘worried and upset’ they are.

Meanwhile, the police revealed that the River Dee remains the focus of their search activity, with no evidence of the sisters “leaving the immediate area.”

Eliza and Henrietta were spotted at 2.12am on January 7, where CCTV footage shows them on Market Street near Victoria Bridge.

They were last seen crossing the bridge and turning right on to a footpath heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

The pair have not been seen since, and the search area has been expanded.

Neighbours at their previous residence say they have their “fingers crossed” for the pair.

Neighbours: ‘I’m praying they are found safe’

Retired couple David and Lesley, who live at Gladstone Place in Woodside, said the duo lived there “a number of years ago” and left their mark on the area, despite being described as “quiet”.

David, 69, said one of the sisters “always had something colourful on”.

“She loved our old German Shepherd we used to have,” he added.

“It’s sad to hear what has happened.

“They were quite quiet. I didn’t get the chance to talk to them much, they kept themselves to themselves.”

Wife Lesley, 64, added that she hopes they are found safe.

“It is a right shame,” she said. “I really hope they are found. It’s not good that it’s been a week now.

“I’m keeping an open mind, and pray that they’re found safe.

“I just hope everything goes the way that the family are hoping for. It’s never the message that you want to hear – that a family member has gone missing.”

Another couple, who also live on Gladstone Place, said they are hoping for the best.

“The street is a really lovely community so it’s horrible to hear that’s happened to people who lived here,” they said.

“We’re hoping for the best, and we send our wishes to the family. It really hits home when it’s someone who once lived in your neighbourhood.”

Another added: “It was just today that I realised it was the same girls, it was a shock.

“I remember noticing they were twins and I saw them quite often. They haven’t lived here for a couple of years, but they were at the house for a while.

“I don’t think we ever really spoke but we seen them going back and forth into their house.

“We’re hoping for the best, it’s such a shame for the family. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.”

Family issues new statement on missing sisters

The comments came as the Hueszti family issued another statement today, again urging anyone with any information to come forward.

They said: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

Searches began on Friday morning, with divers, dog units, and police helicopters called to assist.

The search area has now been expanded towards Aberdeen’s South Harbour, and upstream towards Duthie Park.

Door-to-door inquiries and CCTV examinations in the area are also ongoing.

However, the river remains the priority for investigators.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Eliza and Henrietta’s family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them.

“We know that people across Aberdeen are also seriously concerned for the two missing sisters and I would again urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch with us.

“Extensive efforts remain ongoing in the area, with specialist officers continuing to search on the banks of the river, while door to door enquiries are also continuing at homes and businesses in the surrounding area.

“The River Dee remains the focus of our searches as there is no evidence of the sisters leaving the immediate area.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday January 7, 2025.