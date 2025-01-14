Concerned landlord reported Huszti sisters missing – just days after they handed in tenancy notice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concerned landlord reported Huszti sisters missing – just days after they handed in tenancy notice

The last-known steps have been shared by police in attempt to find the siblings.

By Ellie Milne & Graham Fleming

Police have shared an update on the last-known movements of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti one week on from their disappearance.

The sisters, both 32-years-old, were last spotted on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge around 2.12am on Tuesday, January 7.

It has now emerged that the pair’s landlord phoned the police to report them missing and has since been questioned as a witness in the case.

During a press conference, Superintendent David Howieson also shared that the siblings had recently told their landlord they wished to end their tenancy.

The landlord carried out inquiries at the address before contacting officers.

Police have also said there are no suspicious circumstances as they continue to probe the disappearance and it’s not being treated as a criminal case.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were captured on CCTV in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

Huszti sisters left city centre and went ‘directly’ towards River Dee

It is understood the pair left their home in Aberdeen in the early hours and took “a direct route” to the river prior to their final sighting.

They crossed the bridge and turned right on to a path next to the River Dee heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

“They were designated missing people from the moment their whereabouts were unknown,” Superintendent Howieson said.

“As our inquiries have progressed our concerns for them have grown. As we’ve come to understand how out of context this behaviour is.”

Police have been focusing their search on the river, spending days combing the banks between Wellington Bridge and the South Harbour.

They have confirmed there is no evidence to suggest Eliza or Henrietta, who are part of a set of triplets, left the immediate area.

Today, officers returned in the early hours to speak to pedestrians and motorists to try to gain further understanding of the sisters’ movements a week ago.

“As far as we can establish, Eliza and Henrietta seem to have left their home address and walked a fairly direct route through the city centre of Aberdeen and ultimately ending up on Victoria Bridge,” Superintendent Howieson said.

Police searching River Dee
Police searches in the River Dee will continue. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

“They seem to have taken a footpath generally in the direction of the boathouse on the far side of the river

“Our inquiries to date fail to identify them coming away from that footpath again.”

Searches continuing at River Dee for missing Huszti sisters

He also confirmed there will be significant police activity in and around this area in coming days.

“We’ve got a significant resource dedicated to this, both in terms of conventional policing inquiries, trawling for CCTV, carrying out house-to-house inquiries,” he added.

“We’ve got detective officers who are involved in interviewing witnesses, and a large number of specialist search officers who are carrying out water and land-based searches in and around the place they were last seen.

“Our air support unit will also carry out further inquiries today.”

Superintendent David Howieson
Superintendent David Howieson answered questions about the disappearance of Eliza and Henrietta. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Huszti family in call for respect

Officers are liaising with authorities in Hungary, where the missing women are from, to support relatives as searches continue.

They do not have any current plans to travel to Aberdeen, where they have been “well-settled” for more than six years.

Eliza and Henrietta’s family also shared a statement through police.

It said: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta. All we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days.

“We would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

Eliza Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.

Their brother, Josef Huszti, shared a message on social media asking for respect.

Aberdeen police in call for information

The Press and Journal spoke to former neighbours of Eliza and Henrietta who are”praying” for their safe return.

Retired couple David and Lesley, of Gladstone Place in Woodside, lived there near the sisters “a number of years ago”.

She added: “It is a right shame. I really hope they are found. It’s not good that it’s been a week now.

“I’m keeping an open mind, and pray that they’re found safe.”

Henrietta Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.

Police also shared a further appeal with anyone with information about Eliza and Henrietta to come forward.

Both sisters are described as being white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

Superintendent Howieson added: “I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“You can call 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, January 7.”

