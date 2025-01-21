Taste of Garioch to DOUBLE in size in bid to make Inverurie ‘the foodie capital of Aberdeenshire’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taste of Garioch to DOUBLE in size in bid to make Inverurie ‘the foodie capital of Aberdeenshire’

Organisers are aiming to put Inverurie on the culinary map with this expansion.

By Isaac Buchan
Taste of Garioch will come back bigger and better according to Derek Ritchie. Image: Market Ethically
Taste of Garioch will return “bigger and better” this year as organisers strive to make Inverurie the “foodie capital of Aberdeenshire”.

The event was launched last June, with more than 50 traders taking to the town centre streets for a day of food and drink galore.

And after the resounding praise it received in its first outing, the brains behind the operation, We Are Inverurie, say “the sky is the limit” when it comes to its potential.

Blown away by its success, Inverurie Bid (Business Improvement District) boss Derek Ritchie now wants to build on this and make it the biggest food festival in the region.

Inverurie Town Centre was packed during last year's event. Image: Market Ethically
Taste of Garioch boss ‘blown away’ by first year’s success

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Derek revealed it was the overwhelming positive feedback that convinced him to expand Taste of Garioch.

He said: “We had between 40 and 50 stalls for our first attempt at it, and we expected only a couple of thousand people to turn up.

“But we ended up having in excess of 5,000 people come along to the event.

“That’s what has prompted us to expand it this year – it’s going to be bigger and better.”

Derek Ritchie let us in on the secret's to success for Inverurie town centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
What is planned for Taste of Garioch 2025?

Taste of Garioch will return on August 31.

And while there is still some time to come until foodies get to browse all the stalls stretching across the town centre, Derek has already began preparations.

This year, organisers are aiming for up to 80 vendors to take part, with street food vans expected to take over an even larger area in the town centre.

The region’s top food and drink vendors were on hand at the event last year. Image: Market Ethically

Derek explained: “We are restricted to a certain extent as to how far we can go with it size-wise since we’re not doing it in a big exhibition arena.

“But there is no reason why we can’t use the space inside some of the venues within the town centre to make it even bigger.

“I think if we got a nice day, 7,000-8,000 people along and if all the stall holders were happy and made a bit of money, then I think it would be a great success.”

Locals sample some of the food on offer at last year's Taste of Garioch. Image: Market Ethically
And that’s not all.

Derek also hopes to expand the monthly farmer’s market in the coming months, which he believes would further boost his efforts to put the town on the culinary map.

Could Inverurie be ‘the region’s foodie capital’?

Derek’s ambitious plans for Inverurie come after the north-east’s largest food and drink event, Taste of Grampian, announced they would not be returning for 2025.

And whilst this came as a blow to foodies across the region, Derek sees it as an opportunity for Taste of Garioch.

He said: “We’re not doing it just because of Taste of Grampian, but it has given us the confidence to expand as we know that people are keen on food and drink.

“Such events are always an attractive option for people, as we found out last year by the amazing response we had.

“So for Taste of Garioch, the sky is the limit.”

