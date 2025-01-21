Taste of Garioch to DOUBLE in size in bid to make Inverurie ‘the foodie capital of Aberdeenshire’

Taste of Garioch will return “bigger and better” this year as organisers strive to make Inverurie the “foodie capital of Aberdeenshire”.

The event was launched last June, with more than 50 traders taking to the town centre streets for a day of food and drink galore.

And after the resounding praise it received in its first outing, the brains behind the operation, We Are Inverurie, say “the sky is the limit” when it comes to its potential.

Blown away by its success, Inverurie Bid (Business Improvement District) boss Derek Ritchie now wants to build on this and make it the biggest food festival in the region.

Taste of Garioch boss ‘blown away’ by first year’s success

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Derek revealed it was the overwhelming positive feedback that convinced him to expand Taste of Garioch.

He said: “We had between 40 and 50 stalls for our first attempt at it, and we expected only a couple of thousand people to turn up.

“But we ended up having in excess of 5,000 people come along to the event.

“That’s what has prompted us to expand it this year – it’s going to be bigger and better.”

What is planned for Taste of Garioch 2025?

Taste of Garioch will return on August 31.

And while there is still some time to come until foodies get to browse all the stalls stretching across the town centre, Derek has already began preparations.

This year, organisers are aiming for up to 80 vendors to take part, with street food vans expected to take over an even larger area in the town centre.

Derek explained: “We are restricted to a certain extent as to how far we can go with it size-wise since we’re not doing it in a big exhibition arena.

“But there is no reason why we can’t use the space inside some of the venues within the town centre to make it even bigger.

“I think if we got a nice day, 7,000-8,000 people along and if all the stall holders were happy and made a bit of money, then I think it would be a great success.”

And that’s not all.

Derek also hopes to expand the monthly farmer’s market in the coming months, which he believes would further boost his efforts to put the town on the culinary map.

Could Inverurie be ‘the region’s foodie capital’?

Derek’s ambitious plans for Inverurie come after the north-east’s largest food and drink event, Taste of Grampian, announced they would not be returning for 2025.

And whilst this came as a blow to foodies across the region, Derek sees it as an opportunity for Taste of Garioch.

He said: “We’re not doing it just because of Taste of Grampian, but it has given us the confidence to expand as we know that people are keen on food and drink.

“Such events are always an attractive option for people, as we found out last year by the amazing response we had.

“So for Taste of Garioch, the sky is the limit.”

