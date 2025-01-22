Granite Noir short story competition winner Emma encourages hopefuls to ‘be confident in their work’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Granite Noir short story competition winner Emma encourages hopefuls to ‘be confident in their work’

We caught up with last year's winner Emma McRuvie, who shares her advice for anyone looking to enter.

By Lauren Taylor
Left to right: APA's director of programming and events, Ben Torrie, Sharon Burgess, chief executive of APA, Emma McRuvie, competition winner, and P&J head of supplements, David Dalziel, who presented the award.
Left to right: APA's director of programming and events, Ben Torrie, Sharon Burgess, chief executive of APA, Emma McRuvie, competition winner, and P&J head of supplements, David Dalziel, who presented the award. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

Emma McRuvie entered Granite Noir’s first-ever short story competition on a “whim”.

She didn’t think she’d even make it to the final, never mind go on to win the competition.

But her thrilling tale Fenna, which explores grief and isolation, truly gripped the judges, earning her the top spot.

Emma McRuvie.
Emma McRuvie.

The 32-year-old from Bucksburn only started writing as a way to help her process her thoughts, and says she was also partly inspired by her love of films and physiological horror.

We caught up with last year’s winner Emma McRuvie to find out what she’s been up to since and her advice for anyone planning on entering…

From working as a countryside ranger to writing more stories

At the same time as winning the crime writing competition last year, Emma was offered her “dream” role as a countryside ranger with Aberdeen City Council.

She says her new job has kept her busy, but she’s carried on writing when she can — with a few stories in the works.

Emma McRuvie with her dog.
Emma McRuvie

And while crime is still her main genre, she’s also been working with her film screenwriter brother on a comedy.

“Winning the competition really boosted my confidence,” she said. “It was something I’ve never done before, put my work out there, so it was nice to win and it’s encouraged me to write more.”

The film buff is excited for the return of the popular festival and hopes she can attend as many of the talks and shows as possible.

She added: “I think it’s just really nice to see things like this happening in Aberdeen, and you know the names it brings and the atmosphere that creates around the talent in Scotland and Aberdeen especially.”

Granite Noir competition returns for a second year

The very first short story competition was launched last year to unearth and celebrate north-east talent.

More than 100 budding crime writers tried their hand at creating a work of suspense and intrigue.

And it has returned in 2025 to give more murky-minded writers across the north-east a chance to share their tales.

Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), hopes there will be many more entries with “twists and turns” submitted this year.

Sharon Burgess, the new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Sharon Burgess, the new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Sharon, who is also one of the panelists, encouraged entrants to not hold back.

Emma hasn’t regretted taking the opportunity to share her work after entering the competition on a “whim”.

When asked if she had any words of advice for anyone looking to enter, or not sure if they should, the countryside ranger said it is a “very brave” thing to do.

“Be confident in your work and just go for it,” she added. “Because I applied on a whim, and I never thought I would make it to the final, let alone win.

“Even if you don’t win it’s still amazing to put yourself out there.”

How to enter the competition

The competition is once again open to individuals aged 18 and above.

One entry between 1,500 to 2,000 words per person is allowed and the entry must be in the theme of Granite Noir e.g. crime fiction, thriller, mystery or a genre that resonates with the festival.

The work must be original, unpublished and submitted as a PDF or Word document.

A panel including Sharon Burgess, P&J editor Craig Walker and Granite Noir organisers will judge the submitted stories.

The winning and shortlisted entries will then be announced at an awards ceremony during Granite Noir.

The chosen crime writer winner will have their story published in The P&J and Evening Express and receive prizes including a printed front cover of their story, as well as Aberdeen Performing Arts and book vouchers.

All entries must be sent to gncomp@aberdeenperformingarts.com by midnight on Sunday January 26. 

To find out more or to apply, click here.

Read Emma’s winning story Fenna

Conversation