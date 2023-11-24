First look: Glimpse inside Bon Accord’s newest store Candy Galore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look: Glimpse inside Bon Accord’s newest store Candy Galore

Big sweet brands revealed as pictures give taste of what's to come from the sweet shop.

By Ross Hempseed
Candy Galore store front
The newest store opening in the Bon Accord Centre, Candy Galore.

Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, a new candy store has just landed in Aberdeen city centre.

Located in the St Nicholas Centre and occupying the old Quiz unit, Candy Galore has something for all your sweet cravings.

The large unit is ideally located for passing trade and will feature several lines of sweets hailing from the United States.

Displays have been arranged at the storefront in the Bon Accord Centre.

The bright red signage will grab people’s attention and the slogan “where candy isn’t simple” highlights their vast range of products.

These include a vast selection of Pringle flavours unavailable in regular supermarkets.

Other brands include Swedish Fish, Jolly Ranchers, Pop Tarts, Jelly Belly, Pez candy and M&Ms, which line the walls of the store.

Rows and rows of candy line the walls of the new store.

In addition to candy, the store also has a wide selection of American cereal, including the popular Lucky Charms and Reese’s Puffs.

Slushie fans will be excited to see the frozen drinks machines lined up in the window.

The store will also have a self-serve Crazy Candy Factory stocking classic sweets as well as a slushie machine with raspberry and strawberry flavours available.

There are also fridges with cold American sodas of every flavour you can imagine.

Customers can also look forward to the self-serve candy factory and slushie machine.

According to the store manager, they aim to open the store this weekend.

The opening will come as welcome news as the new store joins high street favourites like Superdrug, The Body Shop and Card Factory in the centre.

Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units

