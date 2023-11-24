First look: Glimpse inside Bon Accord’s newest store Candy Galore

Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, a new candy store has just landed in Aberdeen city centre.

Located in the St Nicholas Centre and occupying the old Quiz unit, Candy Galore has something for all your sweet cravings.

The large unit is ideally located for passing trade and will feature several lines of sweets hailing from the United States.

The bright red signage will grab people’s attention and the slogan “where candy isn’t simple” highlights their vast range of products.

These include a vast selection of Pringle flavours unavailable in regular supermarkets.

Other brands include Swedish Fish, Jolly Ranchers, Pop Tarts, Jelly Belly, Pez candy and M&Ms, which line the walls of the store.

In addition to candy, the store also has a wide selection of American cereal, including the popular Lucky Charms and Reese’s Puffs.

The store will also have a self-serve Crazy Candy Factory stocking classic sweets as well as a slushie machine with raspberry and strawberry flavours available.

There are also fridges with cold American sodas of every flavour you can imagine.

According to the store manager, they aim to open the store this weekend.

The opening will come as welcome news as the new store joins high street favourites like Superdrug, The Body Shop and Card Factory in the centre.