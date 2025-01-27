11 derelict spots in and around Inverurie – including blaze-hit hotel and former tourist attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

11 derelict spots in and around Inverurie – including blaze-hit hotel and former tourist attraction

Government officials hope to spark interest in disused sites in and around Inverurie - some of which have lain in ruins for years.

Abandoned Inverurie: Torryburn Hotel in Kintore is one of the dilapidated spots included in the Scottish Government's register.
Torryburn Hotel in Kintore is one of the dilapidated spots included in the Scottish Government's register. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

A fire-damaged hotel, ruined care home and doomed tourist attraction are among the 11 abandoned sites in and around Inverurie which could have development potential.

The Scottish Government has compiled a guide of derelict spots all over the country in a bid to breathe new life into them.

They hope developers will see the potential in these grotty sites, bringing them back from the brink.

We shine a light on the abandoned land being highlighted in and around Inverurie.

Hopes to revive Inverurie spots that have lain derelict for years

There are five sites that currently lay disused, some of which have become the target of littering and anti-social behaviour since the last owners shut their doors.

One of the most prominent sites included in the Scottish Government’s register is the former Harlaw Centre.

The centre was demolished in 2016. Image: Google Maps.

The building was once used as a learning facility for adults with disabilities, but due to high running costs Aberdeenshire Council decided to close it in 2015.

It was demolished later on and the flattened site has remained disused ever since, often becoming the victim of vandals causing havoc and strewing piles of rubbish.

Next door, the former Mathers Factory has been empty since 2017. The building was abandoned after the meat processors went into liquidation in 2016.

Drone image of the former Mathers Factory on Harlaw Road, Inverurie, which is the warehouse at the rear of this photo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The warehouse comes with loads of parking spaces out front. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Site of former Inverurie brewery now lying as dumping ground

Some might remember Strathburn Cottage as a bustling brewery, back when Inverurie beer manufacturers used the 19th-century building as their a base.

This is where masters of the ale once concocted some tasty refreshments. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Abandoned Inverurie: The derelict plot of land on Middlemuir Road has become a target for fly tipping. 
Strathburn Cottage was demolished in 2017. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But for more than a decade, the flattened site on Middlemuir Road has lain as an “eyesore” – after plans to build flats there were thrown out in 2016 amid flood concerns.

The cottage was knocked down the following year and the site has now become a dumping ground.

Abandoned Inverurie: The derelict plot of land on Middlemuir Road has become a target for fly tipping. 
The derelict plot of land on Middlemuir Road has become a target for fly tipping. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Affordable homes could be built on site of fire-hit Inverurie care home

The blaze-ravaged Blythewood Care Home in Port Elphinstone is also on the list.

It was first converted into a care home in the early 1950s, but closed in 2016 and residents were moved to the Bennachie View facility across town.

Blythewood Care Home was set on fire nearly a decade ago. Image: Susie Bonner.
Image: Ashley Townend.

Two years later, the facility was destroyed by a “suspicious” fire and the site was later cleared out to create more opportunities for redevelopment.

Places for People Scotland last year launched proposals to build 54 affordable homes at the empty spot, with a formal planning application expected to be filed in due course.

Abandoned Inverurie: Places for People Scotland wants to redevelop the flattened Blythewood Care Home in Port Elphinstone, Inverurie.
Places for People Scotland wants to redevelop the flattened Blythewood Care Home in Port Elphinstone, Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, government officials are also trying to spark some interest in the disused land next to the Skyline Trampoline Centre at the Highclere Business Park.

Abandoned Inverurie: The vacant spot at Highclere Business Park.
The vacant spot at Highclere Business Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Former hotel and decaying farm fester away as derelict Kintore land

Over in Kintore, government officials are highlighting the former Torryburn Hotel, which was left a burnt out shell after a fire in 2015.

At the time, owner Bob Milton said the Georgian building “was doomed”.

He had initially wanted to demolish the old hotel and build houses there, but these plans never came to fruition and the site fell into ruin in the years thereafter.

Abandoned Inverurie: Former Torryburn Hotel, Gauchill Road, Kintore.
Former Torryburn Hotel, Gauchill Road, Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ten miles away in Oldmeldrum, a less well-known site – Coutens Farm – has also been put forward as a great spot for a new development.

Records from 2001 say the farm had lain abandoned for years, with the derelict bothy and chaumer plagued by severe decay and drowning in overgrown weeds.

Abandoned Inverurie: Coutens Farm has lain derelict for decades.
Coutens Farm has lain derelict for decades. Image: Google Maps.

And more than 20 years later, little has changed there…

Plans to bring Archeolink prehistory park back to life

Many would have fond memories of the Archaeolink Prehistory Park in Oyne.

The tourist attraction, which cost £4 million to build in 1997, closed in 2011 after Aberdeenshire Council withdrew funding due to poor visitor numbers.

Archeolink Prehistory Park has been empty since 2011. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Two local businessmen bought the 13-acre site for an undisclosed price in 2023, but the former visitor centre went back on the market in November for offers over £150,000.

The new owners, Mike Bisset and Shaun Scott, are now looking for someone to take on the abandoned building, which they think could be a perfect entertainment venue.

They are also in talks with contractors to build houses there.

Mike Bisset and Shaun Scott have big plans for the site. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Could disused land around Pitmedden be given new lease of life?

The empty land at Duncan Terrace in Udny Station has been falling in disrepair for more than 30 years since the former Muffin and Crumpet Bistro was knocked down.

The eatery closed in 1991 after a legal wrangle over the owners’, Peter and Marilyn Rattray, right to run a business there.

A photo from 2008 showing the former bistro all boarded up. Image: Google Maps.
How the Duncan Terrace site in Udny Station looks now. Image: Google Maps.

What would you like to see happen to the abandoned Inverurie sites? Let us know in our comments section below

Government officials are also keen to see a 1.7 hectare brownfield, also known as the former Norse Yard, on the outskirts of Pitmedden brought back to use.

The site on the B999 Aberdeen to Pitmedded road has lain vacant for years, now barely visible from overgrown weeds.

Meanwhile, the ruined structure across from the Newmachar Hotel on Kingseat Road has been listed as one with good potential for development.

However, there is little information about when the building was last used and how it ended up being in such a dire state.

The ruined structure across from the Newmachar Hotel. Image: Google Maps.

