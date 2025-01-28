Revealed: Major changes for busy A96 Port Elphinstone roundabout amid huge Inverurie housing expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: Major changes for busy A96 Port Elphinstone roundabout amid huge Inverurie housing expansion

Upgrades are being plotted to ensure the roundabout will be able to cope with the influx of residents...

The changes are needed to accommodate the new 900 home development next door. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The changes are needed to accommodate the new 900 home development next door. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

The Port Elphinstone roundabout along the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Inverurie could be in line for some major changes as the town expands.

The main route from the south-east of the community sits right next to the planned Crichie housing development, which will ultimately bring about a 900-home population boom.

Roads bosses say the roundabout will need some significant changes to accommodate the extra people.

What are the upgrades?

At the last Garioch Area Committee meeting, the housing plans were progressed.

The roundabout borders the site of a planned 900-home development. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And now we are detailing the exact upgrades proposed for the roundabout, which is just next to Lawrence of Kemnay and leads drivers into the town centre.

The most prominent change would be a new pedestrian underpass connecting the development to Inverurie, which would go under the A96 just a few yards from the roundabout.

The biggest changes would be extra lanes on approach and a pedestrian underpass. Image: Dandara Homes
The biggest changes would be extra lanes on approach and a pedestrian underpass. Image: Dandara Homes

More lanes on the B993 would also be added on approach to the roundabout, to deal with the influx of motorists coming from the new development.

Plans for the Crichie scheme have been in the pipeline for more than a decade, while negotiations rumbled on about the road changes required.

Previously, anticipated costs had “undermined the viability and deliverability of the site”.

How the Crichie development near Inverurie could look.

But developers Dandara Homes have overcome this, with their masterplan for the Crichie site approved.

Can Port Elphinstone roundabout cope with new development?

Council roads chiefs revealed at the recent meeting that a whole new interchange was originally planned to replace the Port Elphinstone roundabout when the plans were first proposed.

But due to a wrangle involving land ownership, it was agreed that just upgrading the current infrastructure would be the best way forward.

Issues over land ownership are the reasons behind the upgrade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The meeting heard that road usage had decreased since the plans were first pieced together more than a decade ago.

Transport bosses crunched the numbers and found that projected traffic figures were actually significantly lower than what was predicted.

They put this down to the increase of working from home, with fewer people commuting from the Garioch town into Aberdeen.

Times have changed…

Roads chief Mark Peters said: “If this meeting was happening back in 2012 or 2013, it would have occurred at Gordon House with the majority of people in attendance driving.”

However, more land has been allocated for further upgrades in case the congestion is worse than expected…

Do you think this section of the A96 will be able to cope? Let us know in our comments section below

When will Port Elphinstone roundabout upgrades begin?

These transport upgrades are planned to get under way at the same time as ground is first broken on new homes.

But that is still some time away yet.

A full planning application will have to be approved before any changes come to the roundabout. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Despite the masterplan being approved by councillors, Dandara Homes still need to submit an official planning application before any work can begin.

Back in July last year, Dandara Homes’ Aberdeen head of sales Claire Bathgate told The Press and Journal that although good progress was being made, she “wasn’t certain” any homes would be built by the end of 2025.

You can view the full plans here.

Read more from Inverurie:

Conversation