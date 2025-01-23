Plans revealed for new drive-thru in Inverurie Morrisons car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans revealed for new drive-thru in Inverurie Morrisons car park

Blueprints show how the new unit would take up several spaces at the site.

By Ben Hendry
The Morrisons at Inverurie could soon have a new drive-thru.
The Morrisons at Inverurie could soon have a new drive-thru. Image: Google Maps

Dozens of parking spaces at Inverurie’s Morrisons could be wiped out under plans to create a new drive-thru and “EV charging zone”.

Motor Fuel Group struck a deal with the supermarket giant last year, taking over hundreds of petrol stations at their shops.

The firm spent £40 million doing up forecourts across the UK.

And bosses have now unveiled fresh plans to add a drive-thru restaurant at a section of the supermarket car park in Inverurie.

Developers would also create new electric charging bays, as they remove 55 traditional parking spaces from the site just off Blackhall Road.

How the new drive-thru could take over space in the Morrisons car park in Inverurie. Image: Motor Fuel Group

Why does Inverurie Morrisons need a drive-thru?

The applicants say the drive-thru diner would boost “linked trips” with people visiting the supermarket while popping out to pick up some grub.

And they argue that installing the electric chargers “supports the area’s transition to cleaner transportation, improving air quality in the local area”.

Motor Fuel Group says this part of the car park is currently “under-utilised”.

The Morrisons car park could be in line for changes. Image: Google Maps

What could the drive-thru be?

Documents submitted to the council explain only that this would be a restaurant likely to deal in take-aways.

This shows how the new Inverurie Morrisons drive-thru could look. Image: Motor Fuel Group

The papers confirm they are still trying to hammer out a deal with an operator.

However, Motor Fuel Group has links with various popular chains – working to open branches of Greggs, Pret a Manger, Subway and Burger King at petrol stations elsewhere in the country.

Plans for a Costa drive-thru caused uproar in the Garioch town a few years ago, with residents saying it would spark traffic chaos if built next to Tesco.

You can see the Inverurie Morrisons drive-thru plans on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

Conversation