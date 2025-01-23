Plans revealed for new drive-thru in Inverurie Morrisons car park

Dozens of parking spaces at Inverurie’s Morrisons could be wiped out under plans to create a new drive-thru and “EV charging zone”.

Motor Fuel Group struck a deal with the supermarket giant last year, taking over hundreds of petrol stations at their shops.

The firm spent £40 million doing up forecourts across the UK.

And bosses have now unveiled fresh plans to add a drive-thru restaurant at a section of the supermarket car park in Inverurie.

Developers would also create new electric charging bays, as they remove 55 traditional parking spaces from the site just off Blackhall Road.

Why does Inverurie Morrisons need a drive-thru?

The applicants say the drive-thru diner would boost “linked trips” with people visiting the supermarket while popping out to pick up some grub.

And they argue that installing the electric chargers “supports the area’s transition to cleaner transportation, improving air quality in the local area”.

Motor Fuel Group says this part of the car park is currently “under-utilised”.

What could the drive-thru be?

Documents submitted to the council explain only that this would be a restaurant likely to deal in take-aways.

The papers confirm they are still trying to hammer out a deal with an operator.

However, Motor Fuel Group has links with various popular chains – working to open branches of Greggs, Pret a Manger, Subway and Burger King at petrol stations elsewhere in the country.

Plans for a Costa drive-thru caused uproar in the Garioch town a few years ago, with residents saying it would spark traffic chaos if built next to Tesco.

You can see the Inverurie Morrisons drive-thru plans on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

