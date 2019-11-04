Police investigation after thieves target Aberdeen church during music performance

Police are investigating into thefts of wallets and phones from a church in the Fonthill Road area of the city.

It is believed items were taken from Ferryhill Parish Church Saturday between the hours of 7.30pm and 8.30pm during a performance by the Grampian Concert Orchestra (GCO).

PC Steven Goldie, from the West End Community Policing Team, said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen persons acting suspiciously in the area last night.”

Information can be reported to police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A statement on the GCO’s Facebook page said: “GCO would like to warn all music and drama performers in Aberdeen area, that last night, the Green room at our Ferryhill concert venue was targeted by scum who stole wallets and phones during our concert. If anyone is offered a new mobile under suspicious circumstances in the next few days, especially in the Ferryhill area, please notify Police Scotland on the non-emergency number 101.

“To the scum of the earth who did this (assuming you can actually read) most of the phones and cash you stole were from lovely kind people, who were bringing musical joy to their local community. When was the last time you did something positive for your community?”