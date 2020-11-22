North-east care home creates special room to offer staff some ‘serenity’ at work

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A special room been created to “take the pressure off” staff at a north-east care home.

The “Namaste Room” at the Cowdray Club Care Home, in Aberdeen, has become a place for “serenity” for staff.

The club’s activities coordinator, Suzanne Edmond, took up the initiative.

The 60-year-old said: “Emotions are running high across our industry as so many of us juggle our own concerns while taking on that of the residents who we are all so close to.

“We decided that a room purely for staff to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of the home was majorly important as we moved forward in this ‘new-normal’.

“The ‘Namaste Room’ is a safe space for us to go for a quiet break, to be alone for some reflection or even just for a quick cry, when things get too much.”