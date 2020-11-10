North-east students honour war heroes with virtual performance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

North-east students have assembled a special virtual performance to honour local war heroes on Remembrance day.

Students from Aberdeen International School have digitally assembled a programme of music, songs and poetry for a group of north-east veterans to mark the poignant occasion.

The Armistice Day Recital, entitled “We Remember”, was put together in partnership with the Aberdeen, Banff and Kincardine area branch of the British Legion, after the annual performance in the school’s purpose-built theatre had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restriction.

Kent Walter, Fine Arts Co-ordinator at ISA, said: “It is a very moving recital as you would expect and I am extremely proud of each and every one of our students who are playing their part in such a fitting performance to pay tribute to our veterans.

“As a school community, we will very much miss the theatrics accompanied with the recital each year; but the message remains the same and we are committed to honouring our fallen heroes.”

The recital will air in a special live recording on November 11, alongside footage of a recent ceremony held at Banchory War Memorial by a small group of veterans to mark Remembrance Day.