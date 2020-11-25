Dyce firm Hiretech receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise accolade

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dyce equipment rental firm which serves the energy industry has been awarded its first Queen’s Award as it celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Hiretech Limited was presented with the prestigious award for its ‘enterprise for international trade’ by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Sandy Manson, during a visit to the company’s premises at Fintray yesterday.

It recognises the firm’s excellence in international trade and demonstration of significant achievements in establishing business in export markets around the world.

The company, founded in 2010, has conducted substantial overseas trade specifically across Africa, the Caspian, Norway and South East Asia, and is committed to increasing its foothold in the international market.

During the visit, Mr Manson received a tour of the Hiretech facility by CEO and founder Andy Buchan, who said the award was a “great honour” for his team.

“It acknowledges the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm of the entire team in growing the business both in the UK and overseas,” he said.

“It’s very satisfying to know the products and services we develop here in Aberdeenshire gain international appeal and success.

“I’m very proud of what Hiretech has achieved. To receive this accolade in our tenth anniversary year makes it even more special.”

The company is one of 220 organisations nationally to be recognised with the accolade.

Mr Manson added: “The international trade category attracts the largest number of entries from throughout the UK, making Hiretech’s success all the more special.”