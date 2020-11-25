Aberdeen schoolboy’s artwork paying tribute to NHS heroes to feature on buses across country

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east schoolboy’s artwork will adorn public transport across the country after winning a competition to design a bus.

Nine-year-old Adam Foster, a P5 pupil at Skene Square School in Aberdeen, has had his drawing celebrating NHS heroes of the pandemic wrapped onto the front of double-decker busses.

Young Adam’s creation came top in a nationwide competition run by Scotland’s biggest operator, First Bus.

It pays tribute to NHS key workers across the region, and will be seen up and down the country after First Aberdeen, First Glasgow and First Midland (Forth Valley region) all adopted Adam’s rainbow design on busses.

The First Aberdeen bus featuring the artwork will serve the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary route to remind key workers at the hospital how thankful the local community is for all their efforts.

Adam also won a tour of Britain’s biggest bus depot in Glasgow, which he will be able to claim when coronavirus restrictions ease.

He will also have his drawing made into a professionally designed poster.

“I can’t believe I won,” said Adam.

“It is all very exciting and I can’t wait to see the bus driving around the city.

“I am looking forward to showing my friends at school.”

Managing director of First Bus in Scotland, Andrew Jarvis, said: “We chose Adam’s design for the way that it captures the spirit of everyone coming together during this pandemic.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman added: “Adam’s striking design will be a welcome sight for staff whenever it calls at ARI, particularly as we head into winter.”