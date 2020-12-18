Aberdeen man accused of pushing woman out of second storey window

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen man has been accused of pushing a woman out of a second storey window, resulting in her permanent disfigurement.

Prosecutors say Sean Paxton struck a woman on the head with a phone before shoving her through the window at an address on Stafford Street in the city on December 14 last year.

His actions allegedly caused her to fall to the ground and resulted in the woman’s life being placed in danger.

Court papers state that she was left permanently disfigured and severely injured.

On the same date, Paxton is also charged with assaulting two police officers at Kittybrewster police station by striking and kicking them.

The 50-year-old has also been charged with supplying cocaine and diamorphine at Stafford Street in Aberdeen between December 12 and 14, 2019.

Paxton, of Cragievar Place, will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection to the charges in April 2021.