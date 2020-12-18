‘Just at the right time’: Inchgarth Community Centre receives additional funding to help struggling families

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen community centre boss has hailed a £70,000 funding boost saying it has come at “just at the right time” for those facing hardship within the city.

Paul O’Connor, manager of Inchgarth Community Centre, said the money will go to provide services to those hardest-hit by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic – many of whom “never expected to be in this situation”.

The centre, which received a £128,000 relief package from the Scottish Government at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown, has helped thousands of struggling families in Torry, Garthdee, Broomhill and Kincorth since March.

The new funding package includes £68,000 from the Scottish Council for Voluntary Services (SCVO) and the National Lottery, in conjunction with the Scottish Government.

A £5,000 cash boost will also come from the Community Food Initiative North East (Cfine).

Mr O’Connor said: “The timing is good in terms of when it has come in – we handed out around 160 food parcels yesterday – and especially with the job losses that look to be coming.

“We’re looking forward to coming back and really getting stuck-in to help people who are feeling so much hardship at the moment.

“This money is important as it can help people right now.”

Councillor Ian Yuill said it was “great news” the money had been has been secured for the community”.

He added: “It’s very sad a fund like this is needed but I know it will make a real difference to people who are having exceptionally hard times just now.”