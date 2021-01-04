New planning application submitted for extension of Craibstone Estate development

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new planning application has been submitted by developers to extend an existing housing project near Dyce.

Cala Homes has made its fourth application to Aberdeen City Council for its next phase of the Craibstone Estate development – which will involve the construction of 123 homes, 36 of which will be apartments.

The plans also include upgrading and enhancing the existing walled garden and arboretum which residents will be able to enjoy.

The new application follows Cala Homes submission to create 234 homes as well as the creation of a civic square with the provision of retail units and office space.

The overall Craibstone Estate project will see the construction of 700 homes.

Cala Homes first lodged plans for the development in 2014, in the hope that the site’s proximity to the new Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route would attract buyers.

The land is also adjacent to the Scottish Rural College’s Craibstone campus.

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes North, said: “We are pleased to be in a position to submit a further planning application for Craibstone Estate – approval of this application will see us well on our way to finalising our plans for this development.

“This phase includes work to enhance of some charming existing features of the site which residents will be able to enjoy.

“We look forward to receiving a decision from the council in due course.”