Aldi announces plans for new Aberdeen supermarket

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has announced plans to open its fourth store in Aberdeen.

Based at the site of some former oil offices on Hareness Road, Altens, it could be open to shoppers by April 2023.

Aldi says the move will generate up to 35 jobs, and represent an investment of more than £3.8 million into the area.

According to the plans, the 14,000sq ft supermarket will have 109 parking spaces and “improve the range and quality of shopping available” to those in Altens, Kincorth, Cove and Torry.

A public consultation on the proposals has been opened online, ahead of the supermarket chain formally lodging a planning application.

The firm’s property director for Scotland, Philip Johnston, said: “This marks an exciting time for Aldi and our relationship with Aberdeen as we bring forward our plans for our fourth store in the city.

“Aberdeen remains a key area of growth for Aldi and I am delighted to be able to present our plans to the local community and bring our award-winning offer to the area.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s extremely positive to see plans for a new Aldi supermarket in Altens during such a difficult period caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Job creation is absolutely vital and these proposals will provide a welcome boost to residents living in areas such as Altens, Cove, Kincorth and Torry.

“The south side of the city is continuing to develop and it’s great to see businesses wanting to invest in the area.”

The plans can be viewed in detail at: aldiconsultation.co.uk/altens-aberdeen