Flood alerts issued for north and north-east as snow expected to start melting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Residents across Scotland are being urged to prepare for flooding as temperatures are expected to rise and snow begins to melt in the coming days.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued ‘Be prepared’ flood alerts for Grampian, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross, Moray, Nairn, Findhorn and Speyside, Orkney and the Western Isles.

The alert states on Monday through until Wednesday strong winds and milder air are expected to become established across the area.

More weather stories

It continues: “Lying snow is expected to start melting at most levels and although no significant rainfall is expected, there is the potential for flooding from small watercourses and rivers.

“Any flooding impacts are most likely to include flooding to low-lying land and roads and individual properties. Surface water may also be an issue in low-lying areas especially if the ground remains frozen.

“Sepa will continue to monitor the situation, round the clock, and further updates will be provided here if the situation changes.”

High risk of wave overtopping

Sepa has also issued a red flood warning for the Churchill Barriers on Orkney.

It states a “combination of high tides and strong southeasterly winds means that there is a high risk of wave overtopping and hazardous conditions in the next 24 hours”.

⚠️Today, strong winds continue to bring risk of spray and wave overtopping across Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute and the Western Isles. Snow melt impacts expected from Monday, particularly across central and eastern areas.

⚠️Stay up to date at https://t.co/SWf758Tzb5 pic.twitter.com/gHRO50nJlu — Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) February 14, 2021

Motorists are warned road closures are likely around the time of high tide which will be around 1pm on Sunday and again on Sunday night around 1am.

It is possible that road closures could extend for several hours before and after high tide.

Wintry conditions continue to cause travel disruption across Scotland with many roads in the north and north-east closed.

Tractors have been out in force clearing the roads while motorists have been urged to stay home unless the journey is essential.

In the Highlands, a snow plough team from Dounreay was required to help collect a vaccine shipment stuck in Golspie in Sutherland due to the wintry conditions.

And in Aberdeenshire, two ambulance crew members spent hours digging snow, pushing cars and directing traffic on Saturday in an effort to get a stretch of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road moving through the snow – at the end of a 12-hour nightshift.