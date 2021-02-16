Discount for NHS staff introduced on Stagecoach routes across north of Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More discounted routes and cheaper travel for NHS workers are being introduced across areas of Aberdeen, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Stagecoach is introducing new zones in Deeside, Mearns and Moray to make shorter bus journeys cheaper. It’s also extending its existing NHS discount to include travel to Aberdeen from Ellon, Inverurie, Stonehaven and Banchory.

The bus operator says the changes, in place from Sunday, March 7 have been designed to bring better value to those making short or infrequent local trips.

Stagecoach Bluebird managing director Peter Knight said: “Before the pandemic we spent a lot of time analysing changes in travel habits seeing an increase in online shopping and more demand for shorter local journeys.

“The changes we are making to our tickets in March will bring better value to the local communities who still rely on our services. I’m extremely proud that as part of this change we’ve been able to extend our NHS discount to Inverurie, Ellon, Stonehaven and Banchory as a small thank you for the fantastic work the NHS staff have done throughout the pandemic.”

The changes include the creation of a new Flexi5 ticket which offers five dayriders tickets for the price of four; a new child ticket for those aged five to 15; and a discounted Megarider Xtra monthly subscription.

Travel advice from the Scottish Government remains to only travel if your journey is essential.

